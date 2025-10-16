College football betting trends — Week 8: Edge for UNLV-Boise State

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) looks to fend off Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) as he goes up the middle during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

UNLV at Boise State (-12½, 63): The Broncos have won and covered all three meetings with the Rebels the past two seasons, including twice in the Mountain West title game. UNLV is on an 8-3 against the spread run on the road. The Broncos are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Boise State and slight to over.

Washington at Michigan (-6, 50½): The Huskies won and covered this game 27-17 last season at Seattle but are 0-6 ATS as Big Ten visitors. The Wolverines are only 2-4 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Michigan.

Arizona at Houston (Pick, 46): The Wildcats dominated this game last November by a 27-3 count at home. Arizona is 4-2 straight up and ATS this season, though it’s on a 1-5 straight up and ATS slide away from home. The Cougars are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS. They’re also on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Houston and over.

Ohio State (-26, 41½) at Wisconsin: The Buckeyes have won 10 straight while going 9-1 ATS, including five straight covers on the road. The Badgers are on a four-game losing streak and a 6-12 spread slide. Edge: Ohio State.

Michigan State at Indiana (-27, 53): The Hoosiers whipped the Spartans 47-10 last season on the road. Michigan State is on a 2-9 spread slide. Indiana is on a 12-5 ATS uptick and has covered four of its last five laying 20 points or more. Edge: Indiana.

Texas A&M (-7½, 61½) at Arkansas: The Aggies have won the last three meetings, though the Razorbacks covered in a 21-17 loss last season. Texas A&M has covered three of its last four games. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.

Ole Miss at Georgia (-7½, 54): Revenge game for the Bulldogs after they lost 28-10 at Ole Miss last November. Georgia is on a 2-7 spread slide at home. Edge: Slight to Ole Miss.

Texas Tech (-8½, 50½) at Arizona State: The Red Raiders won and covered this game at home last season, and they’ve won and covered six straight overall. Texas Tech also has won and covered six in a row as a visitor. Arizona State has won nine straight at home while going 7-1-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Texas Tech.

Mississippi State at Florida (-8½, 51½): The Gators won and covered at Mississippi State last season. The Bulldogs are on an 11-3 spread surge. Florida has lost and failed to cover four of its last five this season. Edge: Mississippi State.

Texas (-12, 42½) at Kentucky: The Longhorns are on a 5-11 spread slide overall and a 1-4 ATS skid as SEC visitors. The Wildcats are on a 3-8 ATS slide. Kentucky is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Penn State at Iowa (-3, 40): Terry Smith will debut as Nittany Lions interim coach. Penn State is on an 0-7 spread skid. The Hawkeyes have won three of their last four games and covered five straight. Edge: Iowa.

Tennessee at Alabama (-8, 59): Revenge game for Alabama after its 24-17 loss at Tennessee last year. The Crimson Tide have won five straight and gone 4-0-1 ATS since their opening loss to Florida State. The Volunteers are on an 0-3 spread skid and had their 9-0 over streak end last week. Edge: Over and slight to Alabama.

USC at Notre Dame (-9½, 61½): The Fighting Irish have won and covered in this rivalry matchup the past two seasons and are 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings at home. USC snapped an 0-3 spread skid last week at home but is on a 2-10 ATS slide on the road. Notre Dame has covered three of its last four and is on a 26-9 cover run. The over is on a 3-0 run in the series. Edge: Notre Dame and over.

Utah (-3½, 49) at BYU: The Holy War resumed last season after a two-year hiatus and the Cougars have won the last three meetings. The Utes are on a 7-1 spread run, and they’ve won and covered four straight on the road. BYU has won seven straight while going 5-2 ATS. It’s also on a 6-1 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Slight to BYU.

UNR at New Mexico (-11½, 49): UNR is on a 9-5 spread streak on the road and 7-2 under run. Edge: Slight to UNR.