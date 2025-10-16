College football betting trends — Week 8: Edge for UNLV-Boise State
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides college football notes and trends for Week 8 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Saturday
UNLV at Boise State (-12½, 63): The Broncos have won and covered all three meetings with the Rebels the past two seasons, including twice in the Mountain West title game. UNLV is on an 8-3 against the spread run on the road. The Broncos are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Boise State and slight to over.
Washington at Michigan (-6, 50½): The Huskies won and covered this game 27-17 last season at Seattle but are 0-6 ATS as Big Ten visitors. The Wolverines are only 2-4 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Michigan.
Arizona at Houston (Pick, 46): The Wildcats dominated this game last November by a 27-3 count at home. Arizona is 4-2 straight up and ATS this season, though it’s on a 1-5 straight up and ATS slide away from home. The Cougars are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS. They’re also on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Houston and over.
Ohio State (-26, 41½) at Wisconsin: The Buckeyes have won 10 straight while going 9-1 ATS, including five straight covers on the road. The Badgers are on a four-game losing streak and a 6-12 spread slide. Edge: Ohio State.
Michigan State at Indiana (-27, 53): The Hoosiers whipped the Spartans 47-10 last season on the road. Michigan State is on a 2-9 spread slide. Indiana is on a 12-5 ATS uptick and has covered four of its last five laying 20 points or more. Edge: Indiana.
Texas A&M (-7½, 61½) at Arkansas: The Aggies have won the last three meetings, though the Razorbacks covered in a 21-17 loss last season. Texas A&M has covered three of its last four games. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M.
Ole Miss at Georgia (-7½, 54): Revenge game for the Bulldogs after they lost 28-10 at Ole Miss last November. Georgia is on a 2-7 spread slide at home. Edge: Slight to Ole Miss.
Texas Tech (-8½, 50½) at Arizona State: The Red Raiders won and covered this game at home last season, and they’ve won and covered six straight overall. Texas Tech also has won and covered six in a row as a visitor. Arizona State has won nine straight at home while going 7-1-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to Texas Tech.
Mississippi State at Florida (-8½, 51½): The Gators won and covered at Mississippi State last season. The Bulldogs are on an 11-3 spread surge. Florida has lost and failed to cover four of its last five this season. Edge: Mississippi State.
Texas (-12, 42½) at Kentucky: The Longhorns are on a 5-11 spread slide overall and a 1-4 ATS skid as SEC visitors. The Wildcats are on a 3-8 ATS slide. Kentucky is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.
Penn State at Iowa (-3, 40): Terry Smith will debut as Nittany Lions interim coach. Penn State is on an 0-7 spread skid. The Hawkeyes have won three of their last four games and covered five straight. Edge: Iowa.
Tennessee at Alabama (-8, 59): Revenge game for Alabama after its 24-17 loss at Tennessee last year. The Crimson Tide have won five straight and gone 4-0-1 ATS since their opening loss to Florida State. The Volunteers are on an 0-3 spread skid and had their 9-0 over streak end last week. Edge: Over and slight to Alabama.
USC at Notre Dame (-9½, 61½): The Fighting Irish have won and covered in this rivalry matchup the past two seasons and are 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings at home. USC snapped an 0-3 spread skid last week at home but is on a 2-10 ATS slide on the road. Notre Dame has covered three of its last four and is on a 26-9 cover run. The over is on a 3-0 run in the series. Edge: Notre Dame and over.
Utah (-3½, 49) at BYU: The Holy War resumed last season after a two-year hiatus and the Cougars have won the last three meetings. The Utes are on a 7-1 spread run, and they’ve won and covered four straight on the road. BYU has won seven straight while going 5-2 ATS. It’s also on a 6-1 ATS uptick as an underdog. Edge: Slight to BYU.
UNR at New Mexico (-11½, 49): UNR is on a 9-5 spread streak on the road and 7-2 under run. Edge: Slight to UNR.