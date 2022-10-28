College football betting trends — Week 9: Buckeyes and over

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Ohio State (-15½, 61) at Penn State: The road team has covered three in a row and four of the past five in the series. The Buckeyes haven’t lost to Penn State since 2016. The Nittany Lions are 1-4 in their past five games as an underdog. The over has covered in 10 of Ohio State’s past 15 games. Edge: Ohio State and slight to over.

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2½, 48): The Fighting Irish are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season. These teams met in 2020, and host Notre Dame won 45-21 but didn’t get the cover. Syracuse is 6-1 ATS in 2022 and on a 13-4 spread run. The under has gone 8-3 in the Orange’s past 11 games. Edge: Slight to under and Syracuse.

Oklahoma (-1, 56) at Iowa State: The Sooners have covered two straight in the series after Iowa State had covered five in a row. All of those games were decided by 10 points or fewer. The hard-luck Cyclones have dropped their last four outright but are 2-1-1 ATS in those games. Oklahoma hasn’t covered in four straight. Edge: Iowa State.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1½, 56): The Cowboys are 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 ATS against Kansas State since 2019. Oklahoma State is 15-5 ATS overall since last season, and the Cowboys have covered 10 in a row on the road. The Wildcats are 3-3 as an underdog in their past six. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Illinois (-7½, 50½) at Nebraska: The Fighting Illini won and covered this game in coach Bret Bielema’s debut last season. Illinois has won outright as an underdog in the past two meetings and has covered three straight in the series. The Illini are on a 7-2 spread uptick, and the under is 12-5 in their past 17 games. The Cornhuskers are 1-3 ATS at home. Edge: Illinois.

Oregon (-17, 58) at California: The Golden Bears have covered the past three meetings against Oregon, with each of those games staying under the total as well. Cal is 6-2 as an underdog since last season and 24-9 since 2017. The Bears are 6-1 ATS in their last seven at home. The Ducks are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Edge: Cal and slight to under.

Florida at Georgia (-22½, 56½): The Bulldogs beat Florida 34-7 last season and are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five against the Gators. Georgia is 10-2 ATS in its past 12 road games. Florida is on a 3-11 ATS skid. Edge: Georgia.

Kentucky at Tennessee (-12, 61½): The road team in this series has won outright three straight years. The Wildcats have covered their last four as an underdog. The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS this season, and the over is 15-4 in Tennessee’s past 19 games. The under is 7-1 in Kentucky’s last eight games. Edge: Slight to Kentucky.

Southern California (-15½, 76½) at Arizona: The Wildcats covered the last two meetings after USC covered the previous four. Arizona hasn’t beaten the Trojans outright since 2012. Since last season, the over is 8-2 in Arizona’s games and 6-4 for USC. Edge: Over.

Mississippi (-2, 55) at Texas A&M: The Rebels won and covered at home last season against A&M. Ole Miss is 4-2 ATS in it last six as a visitor, while the under is 12-7 in the Aggies’ last 19 games. The under has cashed in four straight in the series. Edge: Under and slight to Mississippi.

Michigan State at Michigan (-22½, 55): The Spartans are 2-0 SU and ATS against Michigan the last two seasons. Michigan State had lost and failed to cover four in a row before beating Wisconsin in overtime Oct. 15. The Wolverines are 9-3 ATS at home since last season. The under is 6-1 in Michigan’s past seven games. Edge: Michigan and slight to under.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3, 64½): The last 10 meetings in this series have been decided by seven points or fewer. The Panthers had covered 10 straight non-bowl games on the road before last week’s loss at Louisville. The Tar Heels are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games. Edge: Pittsburgh.