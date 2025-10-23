College football betting trends — Week 9: Edge for BYU-Iowa State
CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall provides college football notes and trends for Week 9 games for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Friday
Boise State (-21½, 51) at UNR: The Wolf Pack have covered three of their last four meetings with the Broncos. Boise State, however, is on a 6-0 against the spread streak and 5-1 over run. UNR is on an 0-5-1 spread slide in Reno and a 5-1 under run. Edge: Boise State.
Saturday
UCLA at Indiana (-25½, 54½): The Hoosiers crushed the Bruins 42-13 last season at the Rose Bowl. After an 11-4 spread run, Indiana is on a 1-2 ATS skid. UCLA is on a 3-0-1 ATS surge, all as an underdog, and 13-6 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Indiana.
Syracuse at Georgia Tech (-17½, 52½): The home team has won and covered the last two meetings. The Orange have lost their last three games while going 1-2 ATS and 3-0 to the under. Georgia Tech is on a 7-4 cover run as a favorite. Edge: Slight to Georgia Tech.
Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-5, 54½): The Sooners are on an 8-0 under streak. The Rebels are on a 1-4 spread skid as visitors. Edge: Under and slight to Oklahoma.
South Florida (-4½, 63½) at Memphis: The road team has covered the last two meetings. The Bulls have won and covered their last four games and are on a 7-1 ATS run and 4-1 over uptick. The Tigers were on an 8-0-1 ATS run prior to last week’s loss to UAB. Memphis is 5-0 ATS as an underdog and on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Memphis.
Kansas State at Kansas (-2½, 56½): Kansas State has owned this series with 16 straight wins, though Kansas has covered the last two meetings. The Jayhawks are on a 2-4 spread skid, while the Wildcats have covered three in a row. Edge: Kansas State.
Alabama (-12½, 47½) at South Carolina: The Crimson Tide have won six straight while going 5-0-1 ATS since losing their opener to Florida State. Alabama is on a 4-0 under streak. South Carolina is 1-3 ATS at home this season and on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Alabama.
Missouri at Vanderbilt (-2½, 51½): The Tigers have won the last five meetings but the Commodores have covered three of the last four. Missouri is on a 9-2-1 spread uptick and 3-0 under run. Vanderbilt is on a 12-5 spread uptick, though it’s only 4-4 ATS in its last eight games in Nashville. Edge: Slight to under and Missouri.
BYU at Iowa State (-3, 49): The Cougars are on an 8-3 ATS run away from home and on a 10-6 over uptick. BYU is on an 8-1 spread run as an underdog. Iowa State is on a 1-4 spread skid. Edge: BYU.
Texas (-7, 45) at Mississippi State: The Longhorns are 2-5 ATS this season and on an extended 5-12 spread slide. Texas is also on a 13-5-1 under run. The Bulldogs are 6-1 ATS this season and on an extended 12-3 cover run. Mississippi State is on a 15-game losing streak straight up in the SEC. Edge: Mississippi State and under.
TCU (-15½, 56) at West Virginia: The Horned Frogs are on an 8-2-1 ATS run. The Mountaineers are on a 1-3 spread skid and 3-0 over run. Edge: TCU.
Wisconsin at Oregon (-32½, 43½): The Badgers are in a 2-7 spread slump and 6-2 under run. The Ducks are on a 7-0 spread streak laying 27 or more. Edge: Oregon.
Texas A&M (-2½, 48½) at LSU: The home team has won and covered the last four meetings. The Aggies are 0-6 straight up and ATS at Baton Rouge and are 1-6 ATS away from home. Texas A&M is on a 6-2 over run, though LSU is 5-2 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to LSU.
Houston at Arizona State (-7, 47): The Cougars are 5-2 ATS this season and on a 5-1 over run. The Sun Devils are on an 8-1-1 spread uptick at home and on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Arizona State.
Colorado at Utah (-13½, 50): The Buffaloes have covered the last two meetings after the Utes covered the previous seven. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is 11-6 ATS as an underdog and on an 8-2 under run. Utah is on a 7-2 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Colorado and under.