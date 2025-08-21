College football betting trends — Week Zero: Edge for UNLV-Idaho State

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

Idaho State at UNLV (-26½, 65½): Dan Mullen’s debut as Rebels coach. UNLV has won and covered its last three openers. The Rebels were also 8-2 against the spread outside of the Mountain West the past two seasons under coach Barry Odom. UNLV went only 2-3 ATS laying double digits last season. The Bengals have covered their last two openers as underdogs of 21 points or more against FBS teams San Diego State and Oregon State. But they failed to cover their 2022 season opener at UNLV, which won 52-21 and covered as a 23½-point favorite under coach Marcus Arroyo. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-3, 49) at Dublin, Ireland: Iowa State has won its last two meetings with Kansas State and four of its last five while going 5-0 ATS. The Wildcats went 1-6 ATS away from home last season, while the Cyclones have covered five of their last six games as underdogs. Edge: Iowa State.

Fresno State at Kansas (-13, 51): Coach Matt Entz’s debut for Fresno State, which has covered its last four openers. The Bulldogs were also 13-3 ATS their first eight games of the season the past two years. Fresno State went 6-2 ATS in non-MW games the past two seasons, though it went 1-4 ATS as an underdog last year. Kansas went 0-3 ATS in non-Big 12 games last season and 1-4 ATS as a favorite, though coach Lance Leipold has covered four consecutive openers. The Jayhawks closed last season on a 6-2-1 over run. Edge: Slight to Fresno State.

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky (-10, 62): Coach Phil Longo’s debut for Sam Houston, which lost to Western Kentucky the last two seasons while going 1-1 ATS. Both meetings went under and the Bearkats are on an 11-4 under run overall. Sam Houston is on a 5-2 spread uptick as an underdog. The Hilltoppers are on a 1-6 spread slide overall and a 3-7 ATS slump as favorites. They’re also on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Sam Houston.

Stanford at Hawaii (-2½, 50): Coach Frank Reich’s debut for Stanford. Rematch of opener two years ago at Honolulu won and covered by the Cardinal, 37-24. Stanford is on a 4-9-1 ATS skid overall, 1-7-1 ATS as an underdog and 2-5 ATS as a visitor. Hawaii has covered eight straight at home and is riding a 23-12 under run for coach Timmy Chang. Edge: Hawaii and slight to under.