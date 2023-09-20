College football betting — Week 4: Edges seen in 15 games
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Friday
Wisconsin (-6, 53) at Purdue: The Badgers are 1-2 against the spread under first-year coach Luke Fickell, who has covered four of his past 16 games on the board dating to his time at Cincinnati. Wisconsin is 1-6 ATS its past seven as a visitor. The Boilermakers haven’t beaten Wisconsin outright since 2003, but are 3-4 ATS the past seven in the series. Edge: Slight to Wisconsin.
Saturday
Florida State (-2½, 55½) at Clemson: The Seminoles haven’t defeated Clemson outright since 2014 and failed to cover the past five meetings. Florida State is on a 6-3 ATS run and had covered six straight road games before last week at Boston College. The Tigers could be a home underdog for first time since 2016. Edge: Slight to Clemson.
North Carolina (-7½, 50) at Pittsburgh: The home team has won and covered the past four series meetings. Despite a low-scoring “Backyard Brawl” against West Virginia, the Panthers are 11-4 to the over since 2022. Edge: Slight to Pitt and over.
Rutgers at Michigan (-23½, 44½): The Scarlet Knights covered two of the past three meetings and are 8-4-1 ATS in Big Ten road games since 2020. The Wolverines are 3-6-1 ATS in their past 10 at home and have gone under in five straight home games. Edge: Under and slight to Rutgers.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-3½, 36½): The Cowboys have covered four straight in the series, and all of those games went under as well. Oklahoma State is on a 9-0 under run. The Cyclones are 1-4-1 ATS their past six at home against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Iowa State is on a 13-3 under run. Edge: Under.
Minnesota (-11, 38) at Northwestern: The Golden Gophers have won three straight in the series (2-0-1 ATS) and are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 Big Ten road games. Minnesota is on a 9-3-1 under run. The Wildcats are 8-19 ATS since 2021. Edge: Minnesota and under.
UCLA at Utah (-4½, 51): The Bruins won last year’s matchup, breaking a five-game series win and cover streak for Utah. UCLA is 7-3 ATS its past 10 road games and 6-4 its past 10 as an underdog. The Utes are 6-2 ATS their past eight and 9-3 ATS their past 12 games at home. Edge: Slight to Utah.
Southern California (-35, 62) at Arizona State: The Trojans were on a 10-0 over run prior to taking their foot off the pedal against Stanford on Sept. 9. The Sun Devils have covered three straight against USC but are 0-3 ATS this season and 5-10 ATS since the start of 2022. Edge: Over and slight to USC.
Colorado at Oregon (-21, 71): The Buffaloes are 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 ATS for coach Deion Sanders. The Ducks are 9-1 ATS their past 10 at home, and the over is 8-2 in that time. Edge: Over and slight to Oregon.
California at Washington (-21, 61): The Golden Bears have covered four straight in the series, including a pair of upset wins. Cal is 9-4 as an underdog since 2021 and 16-6 its past 22 games in that role. The Huskies are 6-3 ATS at home, and the over is 9-6-1 since last season. Edge: Cal and slight to over.
UNR at Texas State (-17, 59): The Wolf Pack have lost 13 straight (3-10 ATS) since defeating Texas State last season. The Bobcats are 3-0 ATS under new coach G.J. Kinne. Edge: Texas State.
Arkansas at Louisiana State (-18, 55½): The past three meeting in the series have all been decided by three points and stayed under. The Razorbacks are 13-7 as an underdog since 2020. The Tigers are 7-1 ATS in their past eight home games. Edge: Slight to under and Arkansas.
Ohio State (-3, 54½) at Notre Dame: The Buckeyes are 2-6 ATS in their past eight, including 0-2 this season. Ohio State is 2-6 ATS in its past eight road games. The Buckeyes are 2-0 to the under this season after entering on a 12-3 over run. The Fighting Irish covered in last season’s meeting. Notre Dame was 3-1 as an underdog in 2022. Edge: Notre Dame.
Iowa at Penn State (-15, 40½): Despite going over last week, the Hawkeyes are on a 12-5 under run since 2021. Iowa is 6-4 its past 10 as an underdog. The Nittany Lions are 9-0-1 ATS since 2022 and riding an 11-5 streak to the over. Edge: Slight to Penn State.
UNLV (-2½, 49) at Texas-El Paso: The Rebels are 9-4 ATS on the road since 2021, including six straight covers against nonconference opposition. The Miners are 5-10 ATS against FBS foes since last season and on a 5-10-1 under streak. Edge: UNLV and slight to under.