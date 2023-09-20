College football betting — Week 4: Edges seen in 15 games

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Friday

Wisconsin (-6, 53) at Purdue: The Badgers are 1-2 against the spread under first-year coach Luke Fickell, who has covered four of his past 16 games on the board dating to his time at Cincinnati. Wisconsin is 1-6 ATS its past seven as a visitor. The Boilermakers haven’t beaten Wisconsin outright since 2003, but are 3-4 ATS the past seven in the series. Edge: Slight to Wisconsin.

Saturday

Florida State (-2½, 55½) at Clemson: The Seminoles haven’t defeated Clemson outright since 2014 and failed to cover the past five meetings. Florida State is on a 6-3 ATS run and had covered six straight road games before last week at Boston College. The Tigers could be a home underdog for first time since 2016. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

North Carolina (-7½, 50) at Pittsburgh: The home team has won and covered the past four series meetings. Despite a low-scoring “Backyard Brawl” against West Virginia, the Panthers are 11-4 to the over since 2022. Edge: Slight to Pitt and over.

Rutgers at Michigan (-23½, 44½): The Scarlet Knights covered two of the past three meetings and are 8-4-1 ATS in Big Ten road games since 2020. The Wolverines are 3-6-1 ATS in their past 10 at home and have gone under in five straight home games. Edge: Under and slight to Rutgers.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (-3½, 36½): The Cowboys have covered four straight in the series, and all of those games went under as well. Oklahoma State is on a 9-0 under run. The Cyclones are 1-4-1 ATS their past six at home against Football Bowl Subdivision foes. Iowa State is on a 13-3 under run. Edge: Under.

Minnesota (-11, 38) at Northwestern: The Golden Gophers have won three straight in the series (2-0-1 ATS) and are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 Big Ten road games. Minnesota is on a 9-3-1 under run. The Wildcats are 8-19 ATS since 2021. Edge: Minnesota and under.

UCLA at Utah (-4½, 51): The Bruins won last year’s matchup, breaking a five-game series win and cover streak for Utah. UCLA is 7-3 ATS its past 10 road games and 6-4 its past 10 as an underdog. The Utes are 6-2 ATS their past eight and 9-3 ATS their past 12 games at home. Edge: Slight to Utah.

Southern California (-35, 62) at Arizona State: The Trojans were on a 10-0 over run prior to taking their foot off the pedal against Stanford on Sept. 9. The Sun Devils have covered three straight against USC but are 0-3 ATS this season and 5-10 ATS since the start of 2022. Edge: Over and slight to USC.

Colorado at Oregon (-21, 71): The Buffaloes are 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 ATS for coach Deion Sanders. The Ducks are 9-1 ATS their past 10 at home, and the over is 8-2 in that time. Edge: Over and slight to Oregon.

California at Washington (-21, 61): The Golden Bears have covered four straight in the series, including a pair of upset wins. Cal is 9-4 as an underdog since 2021 and 16-6 its past 22 games in that role. The Huskies are 6-3 ATS at home, and the over is 9-6-1 since last season. Edge: Cal and slight to over.

UNR at Texas State (-17, 59): The Wolf Pack have lost 13 straight (3-10 ATS) since defeating Texas State last season. The Bobcats are 3-0 ATS under new coach G.J. Kinne. Edge: Texas State.

Arkansas at Louisiana State (-18, 55½): The past three meeting in the series have all been decided by three points and stayed under. The Razorbacks are 13-7 as an underdog since 2020. The Tigers are 7-1 ATS in their past eight home games. Edge: Slight to under and Arkansas.

Ohio State (-3, 54½) at Notre Dame: The Buckeyes are 2-6 ATS in their past eight, including 0-2 this season. Ohio State is 2-6 ATS in its past eight road games. The Buckeyes are 2-0 to the under this season after entering on a 12-3 over run. The Fighting Irish covered in last season’s meeting. Notre Dame was 3-1 as an underdog in 2022. Edge: Notre Dame.

Iowa at Penn State (-15, 40½): Despite going over last week, the Hawkeyes are on a 12-5 under run since 2021. Iowa is 6-4 its past 10 as an underdog. The Nittany Lions are 9-0-1 ATS since 2022 and riding an 11-5 streak to the over. Edge: Slight to Penn State.

UNLV (-2½, 49) at Texas-El Paso: The Rebels are 9-4 ATS on the road since 2021, including six straight covers against nonconference opposition. The Miners are 5-10 ATS against FBS foes since last season and on a 5-10-1 under streak. Edge: UNLV and slight to under.