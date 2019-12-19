56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

College football bowl betting trends

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 12:19 pm
 

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Friday

Buffalo (-6½) vs. Charlotte (Bahamas Bowl): Mid-American Conference teams went 2-4 against the spread in bowls last season. Buffalo is on a 6-1 spread streak. Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in its last five. Both teams had 8-4 over-under marks this year. The Bulls are on an 18-8 over streak overall. Edge: Over.

Kent State vs. Utah State (-6½, 67½) (Frisco Bowl): Utah State was 5-2 ATS as a favorite this season. Kent State covered six of its last seven this season and was 6-2 as an underdog. Edge: Kent State.

Saturday

Central Michigan at San Diego State (-3½, 41) (New Mexico Bowl): The Aztecs are on a 12-1 under streak overall and have gone under in four of their last five bowls. San Diego State is on a 4-11 slide as chalk. The Chippewas are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 this season and 5-1 as underdogs. Edge: Central Michigan and under.

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-4, 58½) (Cure Orlando Bowl): The Flames covered seven of their last 10 this year. The Eagles are riding a 13-6 over streak. Edge: Over.

Southern Methodist (-3, 70) at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton Bowl): SMU finished 3-4 ATS this year after a 5-0 start. FAU is on a 7-2 cover streak and won and covered four of its last five at Boca Raton. The Mustangs are on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Florida Atlantic and over.

Florida International vs. Arkansas State (-2½, 62½) (Camellia Bowl): FIU was only 4-8 ATS this season but did cover its last two. Arkansas State was 2-5 as chalk this year and is 1-4 straight up and ATS in bowls the past five years. Edge: Florida International.

Washington (-3½, 49½) vs. Boise State (Las Vegas Bowl): The Huskies are on a 5-1 ATS run in non-conference games and went 7-3 as favorites this year, though Washington coach Chris Petersen is 2-3 in bowls with the Huskies. Boise has won and covered three of its last four bowls and is 5-1 in its last six games as an underdog. The Broncos also are 24-11 in their last 35 away from home. The Mountain West has won and covered the last three Las Vegas Bowls. Edge: Boise State.

Alabama-Birmingham vs. Appalachian State (-16½, 47) (New Orleans Bowl): UAB is 0-3 ATS in its last three as an underdog. The Mountaineers went 9-4 ATS this year and are riding a 22-10-1 cover streak. Edge: Appalachian State.

Monday

Marshall vs. UCF (-17½, 61½) (Gasparilla Bowl): UCF is on a 2-7 spread slide and is 1-4 ATS in its last five away from Orlando. Marshall coach Doc Holliday is on a 10-3 run as an underdog and the Thundering Herd have won and covered their last seven bowls. Edge: Marshall.

Tuesday

Brigham Young (-2, 64) at Hawaii (Hawaii Bowl): The Cougars are on a 2-7 spread skid. The Rainbow Warriors were 4-4 ATS at Aloha Stadium this year after going 6-14-1 ATS the previous three years. Hawaii is 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five bowls. Edge: Brigham Young.

Thursday

Miami-Fla. (-6, 50) vs. Louisiana Tech (Independence Bowl): The Hurricanes were 2-6 as favorites this season. In Miami games, the underdogs were 10-2 ATS. The Canes are 2-4 ATS in their last six bowls. Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz is 18-8-1 ATS as an underdog since 2014 and is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in bowls with Louisiana Tech. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

Pittsburgh (-11, 49) vs. Eastern Michigan (Quick Lane Bowl): Pittsburgh has lost its last four bowls (1-3 ATS) and coach Pat Narduzzi is on a 1-5-1 skid as a double-digit favorite. The Eagles are on a 21-6-1 cover streak away from home and a 20-5-2 ATS run as an underdog. The Panthers are on a 13-3 under uptick. Edge: Eastern Michigan and under.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight e ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
By / RJ

The Bills are an NFL-leading 9-4-1 ATS, followed by five teams at 9-5 in the Rams, Saints, Chiefs, Steelers and Packers. The Bears are an NFL-worst 4-10 ATS.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizo ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 15
By Lee Sterling Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down Week 15 of the NFL season.