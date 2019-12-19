College football bowl betting trends

Boise State has won and covered three of its last four bowls. The Mountain West has won and covered the last three Las Vegas Bowls.

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson (26) carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Sept. 7, 2019. (Steve Luciano/AP, File)

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Friday

■ Buffalo (-6½) vs. Charlotte (Bahamas Bowl): Mid-American Conference teams went 2-4 against the spread in bowls last season. Buffalo is on a 6-1 spread streak. Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in its last five. Both teams had 8-4 over-under marks this year. The Bulls are on an 18-8 over streak overall. Edge: Over.

■ Kent State vs. Utah State (-6½, 67½) (Frisco Bowl): Utah State was 5-2 ATS as a favorite this season. Kent State covered six of its last seven this season and was 6-2 as an underdog. Edge: Kent State.

Saturday

■ Central Michigan at San Diego State (-3½, 41) (New Mexico Bowl): The Aztecs are on a 12-1 under streak overall and have gone under in four of their last five bowls. San Diego State is on a 4-11 slide as chalk. The Chippewas are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 this season and 5-1 as underdogs. Edge: Central Michigan and under.

■ Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-4, 58½) (Cure Orlando Bowl): The Flames covered seven of their last 10 this year. The Eagles are riding a 13-6 over streak. Edge: Over.

■ Southern Methodist (-3, 70) at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton Bowl): SMU finished 3-4 ATS this year after a 5-0 start. FAU is on a 7-2 cover streak and won and covered four of its last five at Boca Raton. The Mustangs are on a 9-3 over run. Edge: Florida Atlantic and over.

■ Florida International vs. Arkansas State (-2½, 62½) (Camellia Bowl): FIU was only 4-8 ATS this season but did cover its last two. Arkansas State was 2-5 as chalk this year and is 1-4 straight up and ATS in bowls the past five years. Edge: Florida International.

■ Washington (-3½, 49½) vs. Boise State (Las Vegas Bowl): The Huskies are on a 5-1 ATS run in non-conference games and went 7-3 as favorites this year, though Washington coach Chris Petersen is 2-3 in bowls with the Huskies. Boise has won and covered three of its last four bowls and is 5-1 in its last six games as an underdog. The Broncos also are 24-11 in their last 35 away from home. The Mountain West has won and covered the last three Las Vegas Bowls. Edge: Boise State.

■ Alabama-Birmingham vs. Appalachian State (-16½, 47) (New Orleans Bowl): UAB is 0-3 ATS in its last three as an underdog. The Mountaineers went 9-4 ATS this year and are riding a 22-10-1 cover streak. Edge: Appalachian State.

Monday

■ Marshall vs. UCF (-17½, 61½) (Gasparilla Bowl): UCF is on a 2-7 spread slide and is 1-4 ATS in its last five away from Orlando. Marshall coach Doc Holliday is on a 10-3 run as an underdog and the Thundering Herd have won and covered their last seven bowls. Edge: Marshall.

Tuesday

■ Brigham Young (-2, 64) at Hawaii (Hawaii Bowl): The Cougars are on a 2-7 spread skid. The Rainbow Warriors were 4-4 ATS at Aloha Stadium this year after going 6-14-1 ATS the previous three years. Hawaii is 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five bowls. Edge: Brigham Young.

Thursday

■ Miami-Fla. (-6, 50) vs. Louisiana Tech (Independence Bowl): The Hurricanes were 2-6 as favorites this season. In Miami games, the underdogs were 10-2 ATS. The Canes are 2-4 ATS in their last six bowls. Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz is 18-8-1 ATS as an underdog since 2014 and is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in bowls with Louisiana Tech. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

■ Pittsburgh (-11, 49) vs. Eastern Michigan (Quick Lane Bowl): Pittsburgh has lost its last four bowls (1-3 ATS) and coach Pat Narduzzi is on a 1-5-1 skid as a double-digit favorite. The Eagles are on a 21-6-1 cover streak away from home and a 20-5-2 ATS run as an underdog. The Panthers are on a 13-3 under uptick. Edge: Eastern Michigan and under.

