College football bowl betting trends

Friday

North Carolina (-5½) vs. Temple (Military Bowl): North Carolina is 2-3-1 as a favorite this year and 2-3 against the spread away from home. Temple covered its last four games and is 8-4 ATS this season, and 4-2 as an underdog. Temple coach Rod Carey was 0-6 straight up and ATS in bowls with Northern Illinois. Edge: North Carolina.

Michigan State (-4) vs. Wake Forest (Pinstripe Bowl): Michigan State is 3-9 ATS this season and 8-17 ATS since 2018. The Spartans are 5-11 as favorites since 2018, but are 6-1 ATS in their last seven bowl games. Coach Dave Clawson is 3-0 straight up in bowls with Wake Forest. Edge: Wake Forest.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-5½) (Texas Bowl): Oklahoma State is on a 12-4 spread run since late 2018, and has won and covered its last three bowl games. The Cowboys are 14-4 as underdogs since 2015. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Southern California vs. Iowa (-2½) (Holiday Bowl): USC has not covered five of its last six bowl games, and coach Clay Helton is 1-8 ATS in its last nine nonconference games. Iowa is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 bowl games and 9-3-1 ATS in its last 13 games away from home. Edge: Iowa, based on team trends.

Washington State vs. Air Force (-2½) (Cheez-It Bowl): The Cougars have failed to cover four of their last five bowl games and are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 nonconference games. Washington State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games away from home. Air Force is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 nonconference games. Edge: Air Force.

Saturday

Iowa State vs. Notre Dame (-3) (Camping World Bowl): Iowa State dropped four of its last five ATS, but coach Matt Campbell is 18-8-1 as an underdog with the Cyclones. The Irish are 2-5 ATS in their last seven bowl games. Edge: Iowa State.

Memphis vs. Penn State (-7) (Cotton Bowl): Memphis is 0-4 straight up and ATS in its last four bowl games. Penn State was 2-4 ATS in its last six games and is 2-2 straight up and ATS in its last four bowl games. Edge: Penn State.

Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State (-13½) (Peach Bowl): Oklahoma is 3-1 ATS as an underdog under Lincoln Riley. LSU is 9-4 ATS this season and 11-4 in its last 15 games on the board. Edge: Slight to LSU.

Clemson (-2) vs. Ohio State (Fiesta Bowl): Clemson is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 bowl/playoff games, including two wins and covers against the Buckeyes. The Tigers are on a 13-3 spread run. Ohio State is 9-4 ATS this season, and 1-2 ATS in its last three bowl games. Edge: Clemson.

Monday

Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky (-3½) (First Responder Bowl): Western Kentucky was 7-2 ATS in its last nine games, and 10-4 ATS since late 2018. Western Michigan is 7-14 ATS in its last 21 games (5-7 this season), and 1-5 in its last six games as an underdog. The Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six bowl games. Edge: Western Kentucky.

Illinois vs. California (-6½) (Redbox Bowl): California is 1-4 as a favorite this season and 2-9-1 in the role since last season. The underdog is 13-4-1 ATS in the last 18 Golden Bears games. Illinois covered six of its last seven games and is 7-1 in its last eight as an underdog. Edge: Illinois.

Virginia vs. Florida (-14½) (Orange Bowl): The Gators have covered their last three games and seven of their last nine and are on a 16-7 spread run. Virginia is 7-3 as an underdog since last season. Edge: Slight to Florida.

Mississippi State (-4) vs. Louisville (Music City Bowl): Mississippi State is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games. Coach Scott Satterfield is 20-8-1 ATS since late 2017 at Appalachian State and Louisville. Edge: Louisville.

Tuesday

Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4½) (Sun Bowl): The Seminoles are on a 6-11 spread skid and are 2-7 in their last nine games as underdogs. Arizona State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games and 4-10 since late last season. The Sun Devils are 1-4 ATS in their last five bowl games. Edge: slight to Florida State.

Kansas State vs. Navy (-2½) (Liberty Bowl): The Wildcats are 9-3 ATS this season and 6-1 as underdogs. Kansas State is on a 15-5 spread run. The Midshipmen are on a 13-3 spread run, and have covered their last five bowl games. Edge: Slight to Navy.

Georgia State vs. Wyoming (-7) (Arizona Bowl): Wyoming is 2-0 ATS in bowl games under Craig Bohl. The Cowboys are 6-2 in their last eight games as favorites. Edge: Wyoming.

Texas vs. Utah (-7) (Alamo Bowl): Coach Tom Herman is 2-3 as an underdog this season, but is 15-5 in the role since 2015 with Houston and Texas. Herman also is 3-0 straight up and ATS in bowl games. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 8-4 ATS in bowl games. Edge: Texas.

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-2½) (Belk Bowl): Kentucky covered five of its last six games and is on a 10-4 spread run. The Wildcats are 8-4 in their last 12 games as underdogs and have covered their last two bowl games. The Hokies have covered five of their last six games. Virgnia Tech is 1-3 ATS in its last four bowl games. Edge: Kentucky.

Wednesday

Michigan vs. Alabama (-7) (Citrus Bowl): The Wolverines covered five of their last six games, but are 0-3 straight up and ATS in their last three bowl games. Alabama is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 bowl games, but is on a 7-4 spread run in nonconference games. Edge: Slight to Alabama.

Minnesota vs. Auburn (Outback Bowl): The Gophers cooled a bit at the end of season (0-2-1 ATS) after going 9-0 straight up to start the season. Minnesota is 3-0 straight up and ATS in its last three bowl games. Auburn is on a 10-3 spread uptick and has covered its last six nonconference games. Edge: Slight to Auburn.

Wisconsin (-2½) vs. Oregon (Rose Bowl): The Ducks covered four of their last five away from home this season, but haven’t covered their last four bowl games. The Badgers are 9-5 ATS since late 2018 and have won and covered their last five bowl games. Edge: Wisconsin.

Baylor vs. Georgia (-6) (Sugar Bowl): Baylor coach Matt Rhule is on a 13-5 spread run and is undefeated in his last eight as an underdog. The Bulldog are 5-1 in their last six bowl/playoff games. Edge: Baylor.

Thursday

Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7) (Birmingham Bowl): The Eagles are 5-2 as underdogs this season and 13-4-1 in the role since 2017. They are 6-3 ATS in their last nine away from home. Cincinnati hasn’t covered its last four bowl games. Edge: Boston College.

Tennessee (-1½) vs. Indiana (Gator Bowl): The Volunteers won their last five games and were 6-1 ATS in their last seven. Indiana is 9-6 in its last 15 games on the board. 2018. Edge: Tennessee.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.