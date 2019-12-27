44°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Betting

College football bowl betting trends

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 4:30 pm
 

Friday

North Carolina (-5½) vs. Temple (Military Bowl): North Carolina is 2-3-1 as a favorite this year and 2-3 against the spread away from home. Temple covered its last four games and is 8-4 ATS this season, and 4-2 as an underdog. Temple coach Rod Carey was 0-6 straight up and ATS in bowls with Northern Illinois. Edge: North Carolina.

Michigan State (-4) vs. Wake Forest (Pinstripe Bowl): Michigan State is 3-9 ATS this season and 8-17 ATS since 2018. The Spartans are 5-11 as favorites since 2018, but are 6-1 ATS in their last seven bowl games. Coach Dave Clawson is 3-0 straight up in bowls with Wake Forest. Edge: Wake Forest.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-5½) (Texas Bowl): Oklahoma State is on a 12-4 spread run since late 2018, and has won and covered its last three bowl games. The Cowboys are 14-4 as underdogs since 2015. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Southern California vs. Iowa (-2½) (Holiday Bowl): USC has not covered five of its last six bowl games, and coach Clay Helton is 1-8 ATS in its last nine nonconference games. Iowa is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 bowl games and 9-3-1 ATS in its last 13 games away from home. Edge: Iowa, based on team trends.

Washington State vs. Air Force (-2½) (Cheez-It Bowl): The Cougars have failed to cover four of their last five bowl games and are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 nonconference games. Washington State is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games away from home. Air Force is 13-3 ATS in its last 16 nonconference games. Edge: Air Force.

Saturday

Iowa State vs. Notre Dame (-3) (Camping World Bowl): Iowa State dropped four of its last five ATS, but coach Matt Campbell is 18-8-1 as an underdog with the Cyclones. The Irish are 2-5 ATS in their last seven bowl games. Edge: Iowa State.

Memphis vs. Penn State (-7) (Cotton Bowl): Memphis is 0-4 straight up and ATS in its last four bowl games. Penn State was 2-4 ATS in its last six games and is 2-2 straight up and ATS in its last four bowl games. Edge: Penn State.

Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State (-13½) (Peach Bowl): Oklahoma is 3-1 ATS as an underdog under Lincoln Riley. LSU is 9-4 ATS this season and 11-4 in its last 15 games on the board. Edge: Slight to LSU.

Clemson (-2) vs. Ohio State (Fiesta Bowl): Clemson is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 bowl/playoff games, including two wins and covers against the Buckeyes. The Tigers are on a 13-3 spread run. Ohio State is 9-4 ATS this season, and 1-2 ATS in its last three bowl games. Edge: Clemson.

Monday

Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky (-3½) (First Responder Bowl): Western Kentucky was 7-2 ATS in its last nine games, and 10-4 ATS since late 2018. Western Michigan is 7-14 ATS in its last 21 games (5-7 this season), and 1-5 in its last six games as an underdog. The Broncos are 1-5 ATS in their last six bowl games. Edge: Western Kentucky.

Illinois vs. California (-6½) (Redbox Bowl): California is 1-4 as a favorite this season and 2-9-1 in the role since last season. The underdog is 13-4-1 ATS in the last 18 Golden Bears games. Illinois covered six of its last seven games and is 7-1 in its last eight as an underdog. Edge: Illinois.

Virginia vs. Florida (-14½) (Orange Bowl): The Gators have covered their last three games and seven of their last nine and are on a 16-7 spread run. Virginia is 7-3 as an underdog since last season. Edge: Slight to Florida.

Mississippi State (-4) vs. Louisville (Music City Bowl): Mississippi State is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games. Coach Scott Satterfield is 20-8-1 ATS since late 2017 at Appalachian State and Louisville. Edge: Louisville.

Tuesday

Florida State vs. Arizona State (-4½) (Sun Bowl): The Seminoles are on a 6-11 spread skid and are 2-7 in their last nine games as underdogs. Arizona State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games and 4-10 since late last season. The Sun Devils are 1-4 ATS in their last five bowl games. Edge: slight to Florida State.

Kansas State vs. Navy (-2½) (Liberty Bowl): The Wildcats are 9-3 ATS this season and 6-1 as underdogs. Kansas State is on a 15-5 spread run. The Midshipmen are on a 13-3 spread run, and have covered their last five bowl games. Edge: Slight to Navy.

Georgia State vs. Wyoming (-7) (Arizona Bowl): Wyoming is 2-0 ATS in bowl games under Craig Bohl. The Cowboys are 6-2 in their last eight games as favorites. Edge: Wyoming.

Texas vs. Utah (-7) (Alamo Bowl): Coach Tom Herman is 2-3 as an underdog this season, but is 15-5 in the role since 2015 with Houston and Texas. Herman also is 3-0 straight up and ATS in bowl games. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is 8-4 ATS in bowl games. Edge: Texas.

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-2½) (Belk Bowl): Kentucky covered five of its last six games and is on a 10-4 spread run. The Wildcats are 8-4 in their last 12 games as underdogs and have covered their last two bowl games. The Hokies have covered five of their last six games. Virgnia Tech is 1-3 ATS in its last four bowl games. Edge: Kentucky.

Wednesday

Michigan vs. Alabama (-7) (Citrus Bowl): The Wolverines covered five of their last six games, but are 0-3 straight up and ATS in their last three bowl games. Alabama is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 bowl games, but is on a 7-4 spread run in nonconference games. Edge: Slight to Alabama.

Minnesota vs. Auburn (Outback Bowl): The Gophers cooled a bit at the end of season (0-2-1 ATS) after going 9-0 straight up to start the season. Minnesota is 3-0 straight up and ATS in its last three bowl games. Auburn is on a 10-3 spread uptick and has covered its last six nonconference games. Edge: Slight to Auburn.

Wisconsin (-2½) vs. Oregon (Rose Bowl): The Ducks covered four of their last five away from home this season, but haven’t covered their last four bowl games. The Badgers are 9-5 ATS since late 2018 and have won and covered their last five bowl games. Edge: Wisconsin.

Baylor vs. Georgia (-6) (Sugar Bowl): Baylor coach Matt Rhule is on a 13-5 spread run and is undefeated in his last eight as an underdog. The Bulldog are 5-1 in their last six bowl/playoff games. Edge: Baylor.

Thursday

Boston College vs. Cincinnati (-7) (Birmingham Bowl): The Eagles are 5-2 as underdogs this season and 13-4-1 in the role since 2017. They are 6-3 ATS in their last nine away from home. Cincinnati hasn’t covered its last four bowl games. Edge: Boston College.

Tennessee (-1½) vs. Indiana (Gator Bowl): The Volunteers won their last five games and were 6-1 ATS in their last seven. Indiana is 9-6 in its last 15 games on the board. 2018. Edge: Tennessee.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) ...
Unlucky 7: Worst betting bad beats of 2019
By / RJ

For the sheer amount of pain and suffering it caused in Las Vegas, the Knights’ bitter defeat to the Sharks is No. 1 on our list of the top seven betting bad beats of 2019.