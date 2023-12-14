College football bowl betting trends, Week 1: Hammer Boise State

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries a hammer out of the tunnel before the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saturday

Georgia Southern (-3, 48½) vs. Ohio (Myrtle Beach Bowl): The Eagles backed into this bowl bid, losing and failing to cover their last four this season. Meanwhile, the Bobcats have won nine of 11 outright this season and have won their last four bowls. Edge: Ohio.

Jacksonville State (-3, 59) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (New Orleans Bowl): It’s the first bowl ever for the Gamecocks, who were 9-3 against the spread this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns lost three of their last four this season and are on a 7-11 ATS skid. Edge: Jacksonville State.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (-6½, 44½) (Cure Bowl): The RedHawks are on a 10-2 ATS run this season and a 4-0 ATS run in bowls, while the Mountaineers have failed to cover their last three bowls. Edge: Miami (Ohio).

New Mexico State (-3½, 51) vs. Fresno State (New Mexico Bowl): The Aggies ended the season covering 10 of 11 and are on a 17-4 ATS run overall, while the Bulldogs faded badly down the stretch and are on a 1-7 ATS skid. New Mexico State is also on a 9-3 under run. Edge: New Mexico State and under.

UCLA (-4, 48½) vs. Boise State (LA Bowl): The Bruins haven’t won a bowl since after the 2014 season and closed this season on a 1-4 ATS skid, while the Broncos have won and covered their last four. UCLA is also on an 8-1 under run. Edge: Boise State and under.

California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 58½) (Independence Bowl): The Golden Bears won and covered their last three this season to get bowl-eligible. The Red Raiders won and covered their past two bowls, but against disinterested Southeastern Conference teams. Texas Tech was 2-4 ATS down the stretch this season. Edge: Slight to California.

Monday

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2½, 55½) (Famous Toastery Bowl): The Hilltoppers have won and covered bowls the past two seasons. They finished the season on a 1-5 ATS skid, but that came after a 23-11 ATS surge. The Monarchs are on a 7-3-1 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Western Kentucky.

Tuesday

Texas-San Antonio (-13, 52½) vs. Marshall (Frisco Bowl): The Roadrunners lost and failed to cover bowls the past two seasons, but the Thundering Herd are on a 2-7 ATS skid. UTSA is on a 14-7 under run. Edge: UTSA and under.

Thursday

South Florida vs. Syracuse (-3, 61) (Boca Raton Bowl): Neither team has much recent bowl history. The Orange ended the season on a 2-7 ATS skid. Both teams are on over runs (South Florida 7-2, Syracuse 4-1). Edge: Over and slight to South Florida.