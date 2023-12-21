55°F
Betting

College football bowl betting trends, Week 2: Edge for UNLV-Kansas

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Kansas running back Devin Neal, right, pats wide receiver Doug Emilien's helmet after Neal scor ...
Kansas running back Devin Neal, right, pats wide receiver Doug Emilien's helmet after Neal scored a touchdown against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Carter Skaggs/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Friday

Central Florida (-5½, 67½) vs. Georgia Tech (Gasparilla Bowl): The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 against the spread this season, including 6-2 as an underdog, and they are 11-3 ATS overall as an underdog under coach Brent Key. Edge: Georgia Tech.

Saturday

Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44½) (Birmingham Bowl): Both teams’ coaches have taken new jobs since the end of the season. The Trojans are on an 8-1 ATS run, while the Blue Devils are on a 3-5 ATS skid. Edge: Troy.

Arkansas State (-2½, 53½) vs. Northern Illinois (Camellia Bowl): The Red Wolves are playing in their first bowl since 2019, and coach Butch Jones was 4-0 straight-up and ATS in his last four bowls at Cincinnati and Tennessee. Arkansas State is on a 7-3 ATS run, while the Huskies are on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Arkansas State.

James Madison (-1, 40½) vs. Air Force (Armed Forces Bowl): This is the first bowl appearance for the Dukes, but they have significant experience in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Air Force has won and covered four straight bowls. Edge: Slight to Air Force.

Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1½, 59½) (Idaho Potato Bowl): The Panthers finished the year losing five straight (0-4-1 ATS), while the Aggies had to win three of four to get bowl-eligible. Utah State is on an 11-5 run to the over. Edge: Slight to Utah State and over.

South Alabama (-17, 45) vs. Eastern Michigan) (68 Ventures Bowl): The Jaguars are on a 4-11 ATS skid, while the Eagles are on a 4-1 ATS run in bowls, a 9-2-1 ATS run away from home and a 10-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

Utah (-6½, 40½) vs. Northwestern (Las Vegas Bowl): Utes coach Kyle Whittingham once had a stellar bowl record, but he has lost four in a row (1-3 ATS), including a 31-20 loss to Northwestern in the 2018 Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats finished the season on a 6-0 ATS run. Edge: Northwestern.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9, 50½) (Hawaii Bowl): Both teams have struggled in recent bowls (Chanticleers 1-2 SU, 0-3 ATS; Spartans 0-2 SU and ATS). San Jose State went 6-0 SU (5-1 ATS) down the stretch. Edge: San Jose State.

Tuesday

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3½, 39½) (Quick Lane Bowl): Coach PJ Fleck is 4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS in bowls with the Golden Gophers. The Falcons are on an 8-3 ATS run, including 4-2 as underdogs. Minnesota made a bowl despite a 5-7 record (3-9 ATS). Edge: Bowling Green.

Texas State (-5½, 59½) vs. Rice (First Responder Bowl): This the first bowl for the Bobcats, while the Owls are going to a second straight bowl after ending a drought that stretched to 2014. Texas State ended the season on a 3-6 ATS skid, while Rice was 5-1 as an underdog this season. Edge: Rice.

UNLV vs. Kansas (-13, 65) (Guaranteed Rate Bowl): The Rebels are in their first bowl since the 2013 season, while the Jayhawks are in their second straight bowl after ending a 13-season drought. UNLV coach Barry Odom was 0-2 SU and ATS in bowls at Missouri. Kansas is on a 2-7 ATS skid away from home, while the Rebels covered all four non-Mountain West games this season. UNLV is on an 8-3 over run. Edge: UNLV and over.

