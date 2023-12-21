College football bowl betting trends, Week 2: Edge for UNLV-Kansas

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Kansas running back Devin Neal, right, pats wide receiver Doug Emilien's helmet after Neal scored a touchdown against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Carter Skaggs/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Friday

Central Florida (-5½, 67½) vs. Georgia Tech (Gasparilla Bowl): The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 against the spread this season, including 6-2 as an underdog, and they are 11-3 ATS overall as an underdog under coach Brent Key. Edge: Georgia Tech.

Saturday

Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44½) (Birmingham Bowl): Both teams’ coaches have taken new jobs since the end of the season. The Trojans are on an 8-1 ATS run, while the Blue Devils are on a 3-5 ATS skid. Edge: Troy.

Arkansas State (-2½, 53½) vs. Northern Illinois (Camellia Bowl): The Red Wolves are playing in their first bowl since 2019, and coach Butch Jones was 4-0 straight-up and ATS in his last four bowls at Cincinnati and Tennessee. Arkansas State is on a 7-3 ATS run, while the Huskies are on a 1-4 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Arkansas State.

James Madison (-1, 40½) vs. Air Force (Armed Forces Bowl): This is the first bowl appearance for the Dukes, but they have significant experience in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Air Force has won and covered four straight bowls. Edge: Slight to Air Force.

Georgia State vs. Utah State (-1½, 59½) (Idaho Potato Bowl): The Panthers finished the year losing five straight (0-4-1 ATS), while the Aggies had to win three of four to get bowl-eligible. Utah State is on an 11-5 run to the over. Edge: Slight to Utah State and over.

South Alabama (-17, 45) vs. Eastern Michigan) (68 Ventures Bowl): The Jaguars are on a 4-11 ATS skid, while the Eagles are on a 4-1 ATS run in bowls, a 9-2-1 ATS run away from home and a 10-3 ATS run as underdogs. Edge: Eastern Michigan.

Utah (-6½, 40½) vs. Northwestern (Las Vegas Bowl): Utes coach Kyle Whittingham once had a stellar bowl record, but he has lost four in a row (1-3 ATS), including a 31-20 loss to Northwestern in the 2018 Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats finished the season on a 6-0 ATS run. Edge: Northwestern.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9, 50½) (Hawaii Bowl): Both teams have struggled in recent bowls (Chanticleers 1-2 SU, 0-3 ATS; Spartans 0-2 SU and ATS). San Jose State went 6-0 SU (5-1 ATS) down the stretch. Edge: San Jose State.

Tuesday

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3½, 39½) (Quick Lane Bowl): Coach PJ Fleck is 4-0 SU, 3-1 ATS in bowls with the Golden Gophers. The Falcons are on an 8-3 ATS run, including 4-2 as underdogs. Minnesota made a bowl despite a 5-7 record (3-9 ATS). Edge: Bowling Green.

Texas State (-5½, 59½) vs. Rice (First Responder Bowl): This the first bowl for the Bobcats, while the Owls are going to a second straight bowl after ending a drought that stretched to 2014. Texas State ended the season on a 3-6 ATS skid, while Rice was 5-1 as an underdog this season. Edge: Rice.

UNLV vs. Kansas (-13, 65) (Guaranteed Rate Bowl): The Rebels are in their first bowl since the 2013 season, while the Jayhawks are in their second straight bowl after ending a 13-season drought. UNLV coach Barry Odom was 0-2 SU and ATS in bowls at Missouri. Kansas is on a 2-7 ATS skid away from home, while the Rebels covered all four non-Mountain West games this season. UNLV is on an 8-3 over run. Edge: UNLV and over.