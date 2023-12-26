College football bowl betting trends, Week 3
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Wednesday
Virginia Tech (-10½, 44) vs. Tulane (Military Bowl): The Hokies closed the season on a 6-2 run against the spread, and they’re 5-1 ATS as favorites this season. Virginia Tech also is riding a 6-2 over uptick. The Green Wave are on a 3-7 spread slide and 11-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Virginia Tech and under.
North Carolina vs West Virginia (-6½, 54) (Mayo Bowl): The Tar Heels enter on a 1-5 ATS skid. The Mountaineers have won eight of their past 11 games, covered three of their past five and went over in six of seven. Edge: West Virginia and slight to over.
Louisville (-7, 58) vs Southern California (Holiday Bowl): The Trojans closed the season on a 1-8 spread skid. They went under in their past two games following a 17-1 over run. The Cardinals are 1-5 ATS this season away from home. Edge: Slight to Louisville and over.
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State (-1½, 53) (Texas Bowl): Rematch of the Texas Bowl after the 2019 season won by slight underdog Oklahoma State, 31-24. The Aggies enter on a 1-5-1 spread slide. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has won and covered six of his past seven bowls. Edge: Oklahoma State.
Thursday
Southern Methodist (-10, 49) vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl): SMU was on a roll down the stretch, winning its last nine games and going 6-2 ATS in its last eight. Boston College lost its last three games and went 1-4 ATS in its last five. Edge: SMU.
Rutgers vs. Miami (Pick, 40½) (Pinstripe Bowl): The Hurricanes have lost and failed to cover their past four bowls. The Scarlet Knights faded down the stretch, losing their last four games and going 1-4-1 ATS in their last six. Miami went 6-6 ATS and is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Miami.
North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-2½, 47½) (Pop-Tarts Bowl): The Wolfpack closed fast this season, winning and covering their last five games. Kansas State compiled a five-game cover streak before failing to cover its final two games. Edge: Slight to North Carolina State.
Arizona (-2½, 61½) vs. Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl): Arizona hasn’t been bowling since the 2017 season and hasn’t won a bowl since 2015. But the Wildcats roar into the Alamodome riding a six-game winning streak and 10-2 ATS run. Oklahoma has covered bowls the past three years. Edge: Arizona.
Friday
Clemson (-5, 46½) vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl): Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 2-3 straight up and ATS in his last five bowl/playoff games after winning and covering 10 of the previous 11. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS in his last five bowls with the Wildcats. After a dreadful start this season, the Tigers rallied to win and cover their last four games. Kentucky is 1-4 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Slight to Clemson.
Notre Dame (-6, 41½) vs. Oregon State (Sun Bowl): The Fighting Irish won and covered four of last their five games while going over in all five. The Beavers finished 1-4 ATS on the heels of a 16-4 cover run. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to over.
Iowa State (-9½, 57½) at Memphis (Liberty Bowl): Iowa State won and covered its last four games away from home. Memphis is 1-4-1 ATS at home. The Tigers are riding over streaks of 6-0, 9-1 and 10-2. Edge: Over and slight to Iowa State.
Missouri vs Ohio State (-1, 49½) (Cotton Bowl): Ohio State went 1-3-2 ATS away from home. The Buckeyes have a 9-3 under record. Missouri covered all five away from homeand closed the season covering eight of its last 10 games. Edge: Slight to Missouri.