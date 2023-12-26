College football bowl betting trends, Week 3

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs during an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Nov. 11, 2023, in New Orleans. Tulane and Virginia Tech meet Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., for the Military Bowl. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry stands on the sideline prior to an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Nov. 18 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Tulane and Virginia Tech meet Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., for the Military Bowl. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

Wednesday

Virginia Tech (-10½, 44) vs. Tulane (Military Bowl): The Hokies closed the season on a 6-2 run against the spread, and they’re 5-1 ATS as favorites this season. Virginia Tech also is riding a 6-2 over uptick. The Green Wave are on a 3-7 spread slide and 11-1 under run. Edge: Slight to Virginia Tech and under.

North Carolina vs West Virginia (-6½, 54) (Mayo Bowl): The Tar Heels enter on a 1-5 ATS skid. The Mountaineers have won eight of their past 11 games, covered three of their past five and went over in six of seven. Edge: West Virginia and slight to over.

Louisville (-7, 58) vs Southern California (Holiday Bowl): The Trojans closed the season on a 1-8 spread skid. They went under in their past two games following a 17-1 over run. The Cardinals are 1-5 ATS this season away from home. Edge: Slight to Louisville and over.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State (-1½, 53) (Texas Bowl): Rematch of the Texas Bowl after the 2019 season won by slight underdog Oklahoma State, 31-24. The Aggies enter on a 1-5-1 spread slide. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has won and covered six of his past seven bowls. Edge: Oklahoma State.

Thursday

Southern Methodist (-10, 49) vs. Boston College (Fenway Bowl): SMU was on a roll down the stretch, winning its last nine games and going 6-2 ATS in its last eight. Boston College lost its last three games and went 1-4 ATS in its last five. Edge: SMU.

Rutgers vs. Miami (Pick, 40½) (Pinstripe Bowl): The Hurricanes have lost and failed to cover their past four bowls. The Scarlet Knights faded down the stretch, losing their last four games and going 1-4-1 ATS in their last six. Miami went 6-6 ATS and is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Miami.

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-2½, 47½) (Pop-Tarts Bowl): The Wolfpack closed fast this season, winning and covering their last five games. Kansas State compiled a five-game cover streak before failing to cover its final two games. Edge: Slight to North Carolina State.

Arizona (-2½, 61½) vs. Oklahoma (Alamo Bowl): Arizona hasn’t been bowling since the 2017 season and hasn’t won a bowl since 2015. But the Wildcats roar into the Alamodome riding a six-game winning streak and 10-2 ATS run. Oklahoma has covered bowls the past three years. Edge: Arizona.

Friday

Clemson (-5, 46½) vs. Kentucky (Gator Bowl): Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 2-3 straight up and ATS in his last five bowl/playoff games after winning and covering 10 of the previous 11. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS in his last five bowls with the Wildcats. After a dreadful start this season, the Tigers rallied to win and cover their last four games. Kentucky is 1-4 ATS as an underdog this season. Edge: Slight to Clemson.

Notre Dame (-6, 41½) vs. Oregon State (Sun Bowl): The Fighting Irish won and covered four of last their five games while going over in all five. The Beavers finished 1-4 ATS on the heels of a 16-4 cover run. Edge: Notre Dame and slight to over.

Iowa State (-9½, 57½) at Memphis (Liberty Bowl): Iowa State won and covered its last four games away from home. Memphis is 1-4-1 ATS at home. The Tigers are riding over streaks of 6-0, 9-1 and 10-2. Edge: Over and slight to Iowa State.

Missouri vs Ohio State (-1, 49½) (Cotton Bowl): Ohio State went 1-3-2 ATS away from home. The Buckeyes have a 9-3 under record. Missouri covered all five away from homeand closed the season covering eight of its last 10 games. Edge: Slight to Missouri.