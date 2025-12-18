College football predictions, betting trends: Edges for UNLV bowl game, CFP games

UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025. (Andy Barron for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends for this week’s bowl games and College Football Playoff first-round games.

Tuesday

UNLV (-6½, 65) vs. Ohio, Frisco Bowl: Jon Hauser is the interim coach for Ohio. The Rebels went 1-1 straight up and against the spread in bowls the last two years during the brief Barry Odom era. UNLV’s Dan Mullen went 8-3 straight up and 6-5 ATS in bowls with Florida and Mississippi State. The Rebels are on a 6-3 ATS run as favorites, though they only went 3-5 ATS down the stretch, and they’re on a 4-1 under run. Ohio is on a six-game bowl winning streak (4-1-1 ATS) and an 8-3 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Ohio.

Friday

Alabama at Oklahoma (-1, 40), College Football Playoff first round: SEC rematch of Nov. 15 game, when the Sooners won 23-20 as 6½-point underdogs at Alabama. The Crimson Tide are on a 2-7-2 slide away from home and have lost and failed to cover their last two postseason games. Alabama is on a 9-1 under run. Oklahoma is 2-1 ATS as an underdog, 3-3 ATS at home and on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Under and Oklahoma.

Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (-3, 47½), Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State won nine of its last 10 games while going 8-2 ATS. It’s also 3-1 ATS as an underdog and on a 5-2 over run. Western Michigan has won nine of its last 10 while going 7-2-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to over and Kennesaw State.

Memphis vs. N.C. State (-4½, 57), Gasparilla Bowl: Reggie Howard will be the interim coach for Memphis. The Tigers are on a four-game bowl winning streak (3-0-1 ATS). N.C. State is on a five-game bowl losing streak (1-4 ATS). Memphis is on a 4-1 over run and a 9-2-1 ATS run against non-American foes. The Wolfpack are on an 0-4 spread skid away from home and a 7-4 over run. Edge: Memphis and over.

Saturday

Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-3, 48½), College Football Playoff first round: Miami is on a 4-3 ATS run as an underdog, though it’s only 3-6 ATS away from home. The Aggies are on a 1-7 spread slide at home. Texas A&M started the season on an 8-2 over run before going under in its last two. Edge: Miami and slight to over.

Tulane at Ole Miss (-17, 57), College Football Playoff first round: Pete Golding coaching debut for Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin left for LSU. Rematch of Sept. 20 game when Ole Miss rolled to a 45-10 rout at home. Soon-to-be Florida coach Jon Sumrall is on a 6-9-1 spread slide after a 26-8 ATS run. Tulane is on under runs of 4-0 and 9-4. The Rebels are on a 1-3 ATS skid at home and a 6-3 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Tulane.

James Madison at Oregon (-21, 47½), College Football Playoff first round: Soon-to-depart Dukes coach Bob Chesney is 2-0 ATS as an underdog and on a 5-2 over run. The Ducks are 4-2 ATS as favorites of 20 points or more this season and on an 8-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Oregon.

Monday

Washington State vs. Utah State (-2, 50½), Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Jesse Bobbit will be the Cougars’ interim coach. Washington State is on a 7-1 spread run, a 5-0 ATS streak as an underdog and an 8-0 under run. The Aggies were 10-2 ATS this season and coach Bronco Mendenhall is 8-6 ATS in bowls. Utah State is on under runs of 3-0 and 5-1. Edge: Under.

Tuesday

Toledo vs. Louisville (-6½, 45), Boca Raton Bowl: Rob Weiner will be Toledo’s interim coach. The Rockets are on a 2-5 straight up and ATS slide in bowls. Toledo is on a 10-3 ATS run. The Cardinals are on a 1-3 slide straight up and ATS, and they’re on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Toledo and slight to under.

Western Kentucky (-5, 57½) vs. Southern Mississippi, New Orleans Bowl: Blake Anderson will make his coaching debut for Southern Mississippi. The Hilltoppers went 9-3 ATS this season and are on a 6-3 under run. The Golden Eagles are on an 0-4 spread slide. Edge: Western Kentucky.

Wednesday

California (-1, 54½) at Hawaii, Hawaii Bowl: Former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich will be the interim coach for Cal, which lost and failed to cover its last two bowls and is on a 2-5 ATS skid overall. Hawaii is on a 12-5 spread run and went 6-0 ATS at home vs. FBS foes this season. Edge: Hawaii.