College football predictions, betting trends: Edges for UNLV bowl game, CFP games
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with college football notes and trends for this week’s bowl games and College Football Playoff first-round games.
Tuesday
UNLV (-6½, 65) vs. Ohio, Frisco Bowl: Jon Hauser is the interim coach for Ohio. The Rebels went 1-1 straight up and against the spread in bowls the last two years during the brief Barry Odom era. UNLV’s Dan Mullen went 8-3 straight up and 6-5 ATS in bowls with Florida and Mississippi State. The Rebels are on a 6-3 ATS run as favorites, though they only went 3-5 ATS down the stretch, and they’re on a 4-1 under run. Ohio is on a six-game bowl winning streak (4-1-1 ATS) and an 8-3 ATS run as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Ohio.
Friday
Alabama at Oklahoma (-1, 40), College Football Playoff first round: SEC rematch of Nov. 15 game, when the Sooners won 23-20 as 6½-point underdogs at Alabama. The Crimson Tide are on a 2-7-2 slide away from home and have lost and failed to cover their last two postseason games. Alabama is on a 9-1 under run. Oklahoma is 2-1 ATS as an underdog, 3-3 ATS at home and on a 10-2 under run. Edge: Under and Oklahoma.
Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (-3, 47½), Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State won nine of its last 10 games while going 8-2 ATS. It’s also 3-1 ATS as an underdog and on a 5-2 over run. Western Michigan has won nine of its last 10 while going 7-2-1 ATS. Edge: Slight to over and Kennesaw State.
Memphis vs. N.C. State (-4½, 57), Gasparilla Bowl: Reggie Howard will be the interim coach for Memphis. The Tigers are on a four-game bowl winning streak (3-0-1 ATS). N.C. State is on a five-game bowl losing streak (1-4 ATS). Memphis is on a 4-1 over run and a 9-2-1 ATS run against non-American foes. The Wolfpack are on an 0-4 spread skid away from home and a 7-4 over run. Edge: Memphis and over.
Saturday
Miami (Fla.) at Texas A&M (-3, 48½), College Football Playoff first round: Miami is on a 4-3 ATS run as an underdog, though it’s only 3-6 ATS away from home. The Aggies are on a 1-7 spread slide at home. Texas A&M started the season on an 8-2 over run before going under in its last two. Edge: Miami and slight to over.
Tulane at Ole Miss (-17, 57), College Football Playoff first round: Pete Golding coaching debut for Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin left for LSU. Rematch of Sept. 20 game when Ole Miss rolled to a 45-10 rout at home. Soon-to-be Florida coach Jon Sumrall is on a 6-9-1 spread slide after a 26-8 ATS run. Tulane is on under runs of 4-0 and 9-4. The Rebels are on a 1-3 ATS skid at home and a 6-3 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Tulane.
James Madison at Oregon (-21, 47½), College Football Playoff first round: Soon-to-depart Dukes coach Bob Chesney is 2-0 ATS as an underdog and on a 5-2 over run. The Ducks are 4-2 ATS as favorites of 20 points or more this season and on an 8-3 ATS run at home. Edge: Oregon.
Monday
Washington State vs. Utah State (-2, 50½), Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Jesse Bobbit will be the Cougars’ interim coach. Washington State is on a 7-1 spread run, a 5-0 ATS streak as an underdog and an 8-0 under run. The Aggies were 10-2 ATS this season and coach Bronco Mendenhall is 8-6 ATS in bowls. Utah State is on under runs of 3-0 and 5-1. Edge: Under.
Tuesday
Toledo vs. Louisville (-6½, 45), Boca Raton Bowl: Rob Weiner will be Toledo’s interim coach. The Rockets are on a 2-5 straight up and ATS slide in bowls. Toledo is on a 10-3 ATS run. The Cardinals are on a 1-3 slide straight up and ATS, and they’re on a 6-2 under run. Edge: Toledo and slight to under.
Western Kentucky (-5, 57½) vs. Southern Mississippi, New Orleans Bowl: Blake Anderson will make his coaching debut for Southern Mississippi. The Hilltoppers went 9-3 ATS this season and are on a 6-3 under run. The Golden Eagles are on an 0-4 spread slide. Edge: Western Kentucky.
Wednesday
California (-1, 54½) at Hawaii, Hawaii Bowl: Former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich will be the interim coach for Cal, which lost and failed to cover its last two bowls and is on a 2-5 ATS skid overall. Hawaii is on a 12-5 spread run and went 6-0 ATS at home vs. FBS foes this season. Edge: Hawaii.