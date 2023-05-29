College football regular season win totals — FULL LIST of 133 teams
Defending national champion Georgia has the highest regular season win total at Caesars Sportsbook at 11 (over-160). Massachusetts has the lowest at 2 (o-130).
The 2023 college football season kicks off Aug. 26. Here are the regular season over-under win totals for all 133 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams at Caesars Sportsbook:
Georgia; 11 (o-160)
Michigan; 10½ (o-130)
Ohio State; 10½ (u-140)
USC; 10 (u-120)
Clemson; 10 (u-125)
Alabama; 10 (u-130)
Florida State; 9½ (o-145)
Texas; 9½ (o-140)
Penn State; 9½ (o-125)
LSU; 9½ (o-120)
Oklahoma; 9½ (u-130)
Oregon; 9½ (u-140)
Washington; 9½ (u-150)
Tulane; 9 (o-150)
Tennessee; 9 (o-130)
Liberty; 8½ (o-150)
Toledo; 8½ (o-150)
Troy; 8½ (o-140)
Wisconsin; 8½ (o-130)
Notre Dame; 8½ (o-125)
UCLA; 8½ (u-120)
Air Force; 8½ (u-140)
North Carolina; 8½ (u-140)
Boise State; 8½ (u-140)
Utah; 8½ (u-145)
Southern Methodist; 8½ (u-150)
Oregon State; 8½ (u-160)
Texas A&M; 8½ (u-165)
Western Kentucky; 8 (o-130)
Fresno State; 8 (o-120)
South Alabama; 8 (o/u -115)
James Madison; 8 (u-120)
Kansas State; 8 (u-125)
Louisville; 8 (u-130)
Iowa; 7½ (o-160)
Memphis; 7½ (o-160)
Texas-San Antonio; 7½ (o-155)
Texas Christian; 7½ (o-140)
Coastal Carolina; 7½ (o-140)
Mississippi; 7½ (o-130)
Texas Tech; 7½ (u-125)
Miami (Fla.); 7½ (u-140)
Eastern Michigan; 7½ (u-140)
Florida Atlantic; 7½ (u-140)
UL Lafayette; 7½ (u-150)
Ohio; 7 (o-130)
Marshall; 7 (o-130)
Minnesota; 7 (o-120)
Central Florida; 7 (o/u-115)
Pittsburgh; 7 (u-120)
San Diego State; 7 (u-125)
North Carolina State; 7 (u-130)
Auburn; 7 (u-130)
Maryland; 7 (u-130)
Arkansas; 7 (u-150)
Kentucky; 6½ (o-140)
Baylor; 6½ (o-140)
Illinois; 6½ (o-130)
Miami (Ohio); 6½ (o-130)
Appalachian State; 6½ (o-130)
Buffalo; 6½ (o-130)
Middle Tennessee State; 6½ (o-130)
Wyoming; 6½ (u-135)
Mississippi State; 6½ (u-140)
Missouri; 6½ (u-140)
Syracuse; 6½ (u-150)
Wake Forest; 6½ (u-150)
Kansas; 6½ (u-160)
Oklahoma State; 6 (o-150)
Army; 6 (o-140)
Washington State; 6 (o-140)
Louisiana Tech; 6 (o-140)
Nebraska; 6 (o-135)
Navy; 6 (o-135)
South Carolina; 6 (o-130)
North Texas; 6 (o-125)
Georgia Southern; 6 (o-125)
Duke; 6 (o-120)
UNLV; 6 (u-125)
Iowa State; 6 (u-140)
Temple; 6 (u-160)
Florida; 5½ (o-140)
Northern Illinois; 5½ (o-140)
Central Michigan; 5½ (o-135)
Brigham Young; 5½ (o-130)
San Jose State; 5½ (o-130)
New Mexico State; 5½ (o-125)
Cincinnati; 5½ (o/u-115)
Texas-El Paso; 5½ (o/u-115)
Boston College; 5½ (o/u-115)
Virginia Tech; 5½ (u-140)
East Carolina; 5½ (u-150)
Georgia State; 5½ (u-150)
Jackson State; 5½ (u-170)
West Virginia; 5½ (u-180)
Purdue; 5 (o-145)
Utah State; 5 (o-135)
Southern Mississippi; 5 (o-130)
California; 5 (o-130)
Ball State; 5 (u-125)
Arizona State; 5 (u-135)
Houston; 5 (u-140)
Michigan State; 4½ (o-185)
Bowling Green; 4½ (o-160)
Colorado State; 4½ (o-140)
Tulsa; 4½ (o-135)
Alabama-Birmingham; 4½ (o-130)
Connecticut; 4½ (o-130)
South Florida; 4½ (o-130)
Arizona; 4½ (o-120)
Texas State; 4½ (o/u-115)
Arkansas State; 4½ (u-120)
Rice; 4½ (u-135)
Georgia Tech; 4½ (u-135)
UNR; 4 (o-145)
Rutgers; 4 (o-130)
Western Michigan; 4 (o/u-115)
Indiana; 4 (u-130)
New Mexico; 4 (u-150)
Vanderbilt; 3½ (o-160)
Sam Houston State; 3½ (o-160)
Old Dominion; 3½ (o-140)
Northwestern; 3½ (o-120)
Hawaii; 3½ (o-120)
Florida International; 3½ (o/u-115)
Virginia; 3½ (u-120)
Akron; 3½ (u-125)
Colorado; 3½ (u-145)
Charlotte; 3 (o-150)
UL Monroe; 3 (o/u-115)
Stanford; 3 (u-135)
Kent State; 2½ (o-130)
Massachusetts; 2 (o-130)