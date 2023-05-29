College football regular season win totals — FULL LIST of 133 teams

Defending national champion Georgia has the highest regular season win total at Caesars Sportsbook at 11 (over-160). Massachusetts has the lowest at 2 (o-130).

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kisses the championship trophy after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The 2023 college football season kicks off Aug. 26. Here are the regular season over-under win totals for all 133 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams at Caesars Sportsbook:

Georgia; 11 (o-160)

Michigan; 10½ (o-130)

Ohio State; 10½ (u-140)

USC; 10 (u-120)

Clemson; 10 (u-125)

Alabama; 10 (u-130)

Florida State; 9½ (o-145)

Texas; 9½ (o-140)

Penn State; 9½ (o-125)

LSU; 9½ (o-120)

Oklahoma; 9½ (u-130)

Oregon; 9½ (u-140)

Washington; 9½ (u-150)

Tulane; 9 (o-150)

Tennessee; 9 (o-130)

Liberty; 8½ (o-150)

Toledo; 8½ (o-150)

Troy; 8½ (o-140)

Wisconsin; 8½ (o-130)

Notre Dame; 8½ (o-125)

UCLA; 8½ (u-120)

Air Force; 8½ (u-140)

North Carolina; 8½ (u-140)

Boise State; 8½ (u-140)

Utah; 8½ (u-145)

Southern Methodist; 8½ (u-150)

Oregon State; 8½ (u-160)

Texas A&M; 8½ (u-165)

Western Kentucky; 8 (o-130)

Fresno State; 8 (o-120)

South Alabama; 8 (o/u -115)

James Madison; 8 (u-120)

Kansas State; 8 (u-125)

Louisville; 8 (u-130)

Iowa; 7½ (o-160)

Memphis; 7½ (o-160)

Texas-San Antonio; 7½ (o-155)

Texas Christian; 7½ (o-140)

Coastal Carolina; 7½ (o-140)

Mississippi; 7½ (o-130)

Texas Tech; 7½ (u-125)

Miami (Fla.); 7½ (u-140)

Eastern Michigan; 7½ (u-140)

Florida Atlantic; 7½ (u-140)

UL Lafayette; 7½ (u-150)

Ohio; 7 (o-130)

Marshall; 7 (o-130)

Minnesota; 7 (o-120)

Central Florida; 7 (o/u-115)

Pittsburgh; 7 (u-120)

San Diego State; 7 (u-125)

North Carolina State; 7 (u-130)

Auburn; 7 (u-130)

Maryland; 7 (u-130)

Arkansas; 7 (u-150)

Kentucky; 6½ (o-140)

Baylor; 6½ (o-140)

Illinois; 6½ (o-130)

Miami (Ohio); 6½ (o-130)

Appalachian State; 6½ (o-130)

Buffalo; 6½ (o-130)

Middle Tennessee State; 6½ (o-130)

Wyoming; 6½ (u-135)

Mississippi State; 6½ (u-140)

Missouri; 6½ (u-140)

Syracuse; 6½ (u-150)

Wake Forest; 6½ (u-150)

Kansas; 6½ (u-160)

Oklahoma State; 6 (o-150)

Army; 6 (o-140)

Washington State; 6 (o-140)

Louisiana Tech; 6 (o-140)

Nebraska; 6 (o-135)

Navy; 6 (o-135)

South Carolina; 6 (o-130)

North Texas; 6 (o-125)

Georgia Southern; 6 (o-125)

Duke; 6 (o-120)

UNLV; 6 (u-125)

Iowa State; 6 (u-140)

Temple; 6 (u-160)

Florida; 5½ (o-140)

Northern Illinois; 5½ (o-140)

Central Michigan; 5½ (o-135)

Brigham Young; 5½ (o-130)

San Jose State; 5½ (o-130)

New Mexico State; 5½ (o-125)

Cincinnati; 5½ (o/u-115)

Texas-El Paso; 5½ (o/u-115)

Boston College; 5½ (o/u-115)

Virginia Tech; 5½ (u-140)

East Carolina; 5½ (u-150)

Georgia State; 5½ (u-150)

Jackson State; 5½ (u-170)

West Virginia; 5½ (u-180)

Purdue; 5 (o-145)

Utah State; 5 (o-135)

Southern Mississippi; 5 (o-130)

California; 5 (o-130)

Ball State; 5 (u-125)

Arizona State; 5 (u-135)

Houston; 5 (u-140)

Michigan State; 4½ (o-185)

Bowling Green; 4½ (o-160)

Colorado State; 4½ (o-140)

Tulsa; 4½ (o-135)

Alabama-Birmingham; 4½ (o-130)

Connecticut; 4½ (o-130)

South Florida; 4½ (o-130)

Arizona; 4½ (o-120)

Texas State; 4½ (o/u-115)

Arkansas State; 4½ (u-120)

Rice; 4½ (u-135)

Georgia Tech; 4½ (u-135)

UNR; 4 (o-145)

Rutgers; 4 (o-130)

Western Michigan; 4 (o/u-115)

Indiana; 4 (u-130)

New Mexico; 4 (u-150)

Vanderbilt; 3½ (o-160)

Sam Houston State; 3½ (o-160)

Old Dominion; 3½ (o-140)

Northwestern; 3½ (o-120)

Hawaii; 3½ (o-120)

Florida International; 3½ (o/u-115)

Virginia; 3½ (u-120)

Akron; 3½ (u-125)

Colorado; 3½ (u-145)

Charlotte; 3 (o-150)

UL Monroe; 3 (o/u-115)

Stanford; 3 (u-135)

Kent State; 2½ (o-130)

Massachusetts; 2 (o-130)