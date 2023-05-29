89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

College football regular season win totals — FULL LIST of 133 teams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 10:34 am
 
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kisses the championship trophy after the national championship N ...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart kisses the championship trophy after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the second ...
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The 2023 college football season kicks off Aug. 26. Here are the regular season over-under win totals for all 133 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams at Caesars Sportsbook:

Georgia; 11 (o-160)

Michigan; 10½ (o-130)

Ohio State; 10½ (u-140)

USC; 10 (u-120)

Clemson; 10 (u-125)

Alabama; 10 (u-130)

Florida State; 9½ (o-145)

Texas; 9½ (o-140)

Penn State; 9½ (o-125)

LSU; 9½ (o-120)

Oklahoma; 9½ (u-130)

Oregon; 9½ (u-140)

Washington; 9½ (u-150)

Tulane; 9 (o-150)

Tennessee; 9 (o-130)

Liberty; 8½ (o-150)

Toledo; 8½ (o-150)

Troy; 8½ (o-140)

Wisconsin; 8½ (o-130)

Notre Dame; 8½ (o-125)

UCLA; 8½ (u-120)

Air Force; 8½ (u-140)

North Carolina; 8½ (u-140)

Boise State; 8½ (u-140)

Utah; 8½ (u-145)

Southern Methodist; 8½ (u-150)

Oregon State; 8½ (u-160)

Texas A&M; 8½ (u-165)

Western Kentucky; 8 (o-130)

Fresno State; 8 (o-120)

South Alabama; 8 (o/u -115)

James Madison; 8 (u-120)

Kansas State; 8 (u-125)

Louisville; 8 (u-130)

Iowa; 7½ (o-160)

Memphis; 7½ (o-160)

Texas-San Antonio; 7½ (o-155)

Texas Christian; 7½ (o-140)

Coastal Carolina; 7½ (o-140)

Mississippi; 7½ (o-130)

Texas Tech; 7½ (u-125)

Miami (Fla.); 7½ (u-140)

Eastern Michigan; 7½ (u-140)

Florida Atlantic; 7½ (u-140)

UL Lafayette; 7½ (u-150)

Ohio; 7 (o-130)

Marshall; 7 (o-130)

Minnesota; 7 (o-120)

Central Florida; 7 (o/u-115)

Pittsburgh; 7 (u-120)

San Diego State; 7 (u-125)

North Carolina State; 7 (u-130)

Auburn; 7 (u-130)

Maryland; 7 (u-130)

Arkansas; 7 (u-150)

Kentucky; 6½ (o-140)

Baylor; 6½ (o-140)

Illinois; 6½ (o-130)

Miami (Ohio); 6½ (o-130)

Appalachian State; 6½ (o-130)

Buffalo; 6½ (o-130)

Middle Tennessee State; 6½ (o-130)

Wyoming; 6½ (u-135)

Mississippi State; 6½ (u-140)

Missouri; 6½ (u-140)

Syracuse; 6½ (u-150)

Wake Forest; 6½ (u-150)

Kansas; 6½ (u-160)

Oklahoma State; 6 (o-150)

Army; 6 (o-140)

Washington State; 6 (o-140)

Louisiana Tech; 6 (o-140)

Nebraska; 6 (o-135)

Navy; 6 (o-135)

South Carolina; 6 (o-130)

North Texas; 6 (o-125)

Georgia Southern; 6 (o-125)

Duke; 6 (o-120)

UNLV; 6 (u-125)

Iowa State; 6 (u-140)

Temple; 6 (u-160)

Florida; 5½ (o-140)

Northern Illinois; 5½ (o-140)

Central Michigan; 5½ (o-135)

Brigham Young; 5½ (o-130)

San Jose State; 5½ (o-130)

New Mexico State; 5½ (o-125)

Cincinnati; 5½ (o/u-115)

Texas-El Paso; 5½ (o/u-115)

Boston College; 5½ (o/u-115)

Virginia Tech; 5½ (u-140)

East Carolina; 5½ (u-150)

Georgia State; 5½ (u-150)

Jackson State; 5½ (u-170)

West Virginia; 5½ (u-180)

Purdue; 5 (o-145)

Utah State; 5 (o-135)

Southern Mississippi; 5 (o-130)

California; 5 (o-130)

Ball State; 5 (u-125)

Arizona State; 5 (u-135)

Houston; 5 (u-140)

Michigan State; 4½ (o-185)

Bowling Green; 4½ (o-160)

Colorado State; 4½ (o-140)

Tulsa; 4½ (o-135)

Alabama-Birmingham; 4½ (o-130)

Connecticut; 4½ (o-130)

South Florida; 4½ (o-130)

Arizona; 4½ (o-120)

Texas State; 4½ (o/u-115)

Arkansas State; 4½ (u-120)

Rice; 4½ (u-135)

Georgia Tech; 4½ (u-135)

UNR; 4 (o-145)

Rutgers; 4 (o-130)

Western Michigan; 4 (o/u-115)

Indiana; 4 (u-130)

New Mexico; 4 (u-150)

Vanderbilt; 3½ (o-160)

Sam Houston State; 3½ (o-160)

Old Dominion; 3½ (o-140)

Northwestern; 3½ (o-120)

Hawaii; 3½ (o-120)

Florida International; 3½ (o/u-115)

Virginia; 3½ (u-120)

Akron; 3½ (u-125)

Colorado; 3½ (u-145)

Charlotte; 3 (o-150)

UL Monroe; 3 (o/u-115)

Stanford; 3 (u-135)

Kent State; 2½ (o-130)

Massachusetts; 2 (o-130)

MOST READ
1
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
2
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2 NFL season win totals to bet now; reason to wait on Raiders
2 NFL season win totals to bet now; reason to wait on Raiders
Devin Haney edges Vasiliy Lomachenko in disputed decision
Devin Haney edges Vasiliy Lomachenko in disputed decision
Meet the 2023 Aces: Profiles of every player
Meet the 2023 Aces: Profiles of every player
Knights favored, represent significant liability for sportsbooks
Knights favored, represent significant liability for sportsbooks
4 recommendations to keep your heart, brain and body in shape
4 recommendations to keep your heart, brain and body in shape
Trump widens gap in ’24 election odds despite DeSantis’ launch
Trump widens gap in ’24 election odds despite DeSantis’ launch