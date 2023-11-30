College football title game betting trends — Edge for Boise State-UNLV
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Friday
New Mexico State at Liberty (-10½, 57): The Aggies closed the season with 10 straight covers (9-1 straight-up) after a 33-17 loss at Liberty on Sept. 9. New Mexico State is on a 17-3 run overall against the spread. The Flames are 8-4 ATS this season. The Aggies are on a 9-2 run to the under. Edge: New Mexico State and slight to under.
Oregon (-9½, 66) vs. Washington (at Allegiant Stadium): The Huskies have won tight games against the Ducks the past two seasons, including 36-33 on Oct. 14. Both games also went over. Washington is on a 19-game SU win streak, including two wins as an underdog. Oregon is 9-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: Washington and slight to over.
Saturday
Boise State (-2, 59) at UNLV: The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Rebels are 10-2 ATS this season, including 5-0 as underdogs, but the Broncos are 2-0 SU and ATS after firing coach Andy Avalos. Boise State is 1-4-1 ATS on the road this season. Both teams are on 7-3 runs to the over. Edge: UNLV and over.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55) (at Arlington, Texas): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Cowboys are on a 4-0 ATS run as underdogs and are on a 6-2 ATS run overall. Oklahoma State is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Oklahoma State and slight to over.
Alabama vs. Georgia (-5½, 54) (at Atlanta): The teams haven’t met since Georgia’s 33-18 victory in the 2021 national title game. The Crimson Tide are on a 7-2 ATS run, but they haven’t been underdogs since splitting two games with Georgia at the end of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs are on a 29-game SU win streak but are only 4-7-1 ATS this season. Alabama is on a 7-1 over run. Edge: Alabama and over.
Iowa vs. Michigan (-22½, 35½) (at Indianapolis): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Wolverines are on a 17-5-2 ATS run against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is on a 7-1 over run, but the Hawkeyes are on a 14-3 under run. Edge: Michigan and slight to under.
Florida State (-2½, 48) vs. Louisville (at Charlotte, N.C.): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. Both are on scuffling ATS runs (Seminoles 5-5, Cardinals 6-6). Louisville has gone over in three straight. Edge: Slight to over.