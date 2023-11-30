College football title game betting trends — Edge for Boise State-UNLV

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Boise State running back George Holani, left, carries the ball against Utah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs past BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) and safety Talan Alfrey (25) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

Friday

New Mexico State at Liberty (-10½, 57): The Aggies closed the season with 10 straight covers (9-1 straight-up) after a 33-17 loss at Liberty on Sept. 9. New Mexico State is on a 17-3 run overall against the spread. The Flames are 8-4 ATS this season. The Aggies are on a 9-2 run to the under. Edge: New Mexico State and slight to under.

Oregon (-9½, 66) vs. Washington (at Allegiant Stadium): The Huskies have won tight games against the Ducks the past two seasons, including 36-33 on Oct. 14. Both games also went over. Washington is on a 19-game SU win streak, including two wins as an underdog. Oregon is 9-2-1 ATS this season. Edge: Washington and slight to over.

Saturday

Boise State (-2, 59) at UNLV: The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Rebels are 10-2 ATS this season, including 5-0 as underdogs, but the Broncos are 2-0 SU and ATS after firing coach Andy Avalos. Boise State is 1-4-1 ATS on the road this season. Both teams are on 7-3 runs to the over. Edge: UNLV and over.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55) (at Arlington, Texas): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Cowboys are on a 4-0 ATS run as underdogs and are on a 6-2 ATS run overall. Oklahoma State is on a 5-2 over run. Edge: Oklahoma State and slight to over.

Alabama vs. Georgia (-5½, 54) (at Atlanta): The teams haven’t met since Georgia’s 33-18 victory in the 2021 national title game. The Crimson Tide are on a 7-2 ATS run, but they haven’t been underdogs since splitting two games with Georgia at the end of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs are on a 29-game SU win streak but are only 4-7-1 ATS this season. Alabama is on a 7-1 over run. Edge: Alabama and over.

Iowa vs. Michigan (-22½, 35½) (at Indianapolis): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Wolverines are on a 17-5-2 ATS run against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is on a 7-1 over run, but the Hawkeyes are on a 14-3 under run. Edge: Michigan and slight to under.

Florida State (-2½, 48) vs. Louisville (at Charlotte, N.C.): The teams didn’t meet in the regular season. Both are on scuffling ATS runs (Seminoles 5-5, Cardinals 6-6). Louisville has gone over in three straight. Edge: Slight to over.