Collin Morikawa’s major betting odds sliced after win

The Westgate chopped the prices available on the Las Vegas resident for the U.S. Open and the Masters after he won the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Collin Morikawa celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Collin Morikawa smiles after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Collin Morikawa checks his shot from the tress on the sixth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Collin Morikawa looks over his shot on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The days of bargain prices on Collin Morikawa are over.

The Las Vegas resident moved from 30-1 to 20-1 in futures for the upcoming majors at the Westgate after his resounding win Sunday in the PGA Championship. Morikawa shot a final-round 64, including an eagle on the par-4 No. 16, to win his first major by two shots.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the book broke even on Morikawa futures in the PGA after he closed at 30-1. Sherman said he has lowered Morikawa’s odds because of his play and because he is receiving solid support from the betting public.

“It’s a pretty aggressive adjustment,” Sherman said. “We still expect to see some action on him, but this will curtail our liability.”

Morikawa is slotted in as the seventh choice at the U.S. Open from Sept. 17 to 20 in Mamaroneck, New York, behind Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at 12-1 and Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas at 16-1. Xander Schauffele is also at 20-1.

Morikawa is also the seventh choice at the Masters from Nov. 12 to 15 in Augusta, Georgia, behind DeChambeau and Koepka at 12-1; McIlroy, Rahm and Thomas at 14-1; and Johnson at 16-1. Tiger Woods and Schauffele are also at 20-1.

Morikawa was 60-1 to win the majors earlier in the year and is a liability for the Westgate in the Masters, Sherman said.

Other odds adjustments after the PGA include Patrick Cantlay going from 20-1 to 25-1 to win the U.S. Open, and Matthew Wolff (60-1 U.S. Open, 80-1 Masters) and Scottie Scheffler (80-1 in both) moving under 100-1, Sherman said.

During the PGA Championship, Morikawa was 50-1 after the second round at the Westgate when he was tied for 25th at 2 under. Sherman said the book took only a few small bets on Morikawa then.

Koepka’s final round of 4-over 74 worked out well for the Westgate. He was the 9-2 second choice to win the tournament heading into the final round when he was tied for third at 7 under, and he received heavy support from the public, Sherman said.

The adjusted odds after each round and in-play betting on the weekend have continued to see increasing action, Sherman said.

“It’s definitely worthwhile for us to do,” he said. “We’ll keep doing it.”

Johnson’s ho-hum finish after leading by one stroke going into the final round cost a bettor at the DraftKings sportsbook, which is not available in Nevada. A bettor in New Jersey wagered $350,000 to win $962,500 on Johnson to win the tournament at +275, according to multiple reports.

Johnson shot 2-under 68 and tied for second at 11 under, two shots behind Morikawa.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.