Colorado, Deion Sanders can’t come through for betting public

After a week’s worth of trash talk, No. 18 Colorado had to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit to avoid the outright upset against Colorado State.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, stops and pulls off his sunglasses and smiles for the crowd as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, right, makes a touchdown catch against Ohio defensive back Austin Brawley during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio won 10-7. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver, right, celebrates after catching a pass to complete a two-point conversion in the second overtime of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

College football is back. The Review-Journal’s David Schoen will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

Prime time almost wasn’t kind to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

After a week’s worth of trash talk, the No. 18 Buffaloes had to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Colorado State 43-35 in double overtime and avoid the outright upset.

Colorado, which easily covered for the betting public in its first two outings, failed to cover as a 23-point favorite.

Colorado State was a 9-1 money-line underdog at the Westgate SuperBook and has high as +995 at Circa sportsbook, but the Rams were unable to hold a 28-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders drove his team 98 yards in 1:30 to send the game to overtime. He connected with Jimmy Horn Jr. for a touchdown with 36 seconds left in regulation and hit Michael Harrison for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

Sanders, a Heisman Trophy candidate, finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns passing.

Each team scored in the first overtime, and Harrison hauled in an 18-yard touchdown in the second OT to put the Buffaloes ahead. Xavier Weaver caught the 2-point conversion, and Colorado State was unable to match on its possession.

Tension were high throughout the Rocky Mountain rivalry after Colorado State coach Jay Norvell upset the Buffaloes with comments he made during the week about Sanders.

Despite the emotions, Colorado trailed 21-14 at halftime and was forced to come back without two-way star Travis Hunter, who took a vicious late hit to the midsection during the first half and didn’t return.

The game sailed over the total of 63 as the teams combined for 33 points in the final 7:33 of regulation and overtime.

The Buffaloes, whose win total was set at 3½ after going 1-11 last season, play at No. 13 Oregon next week and expected to be sizable underdogs.

Make or miss?

There’s no way of knowing what would have happened had the officials ruled that Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz made his 37-yard field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

But Cyclones bettors could have used those three points.

Despite scoring late, Iowa State lost a 10-7 defensive struggle against Ohio and failed to cover as anywhere from a 1- to 1½-point favorite.

a clearly good field goal was ruled wide pic.twitter.com/K7itlE009q — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 16, 2023

Contreraz also missed a field goal in the second quarter, but it was his try with 7:23 remaining in the fourth that had bettors shaking their heads.

With Ohio leading 10-0, the Cyclones drove 63 yards in 14 plays and chewed up 6:30 from the clock before having to settle for a field goal. Replays appeared to show Contreraz’s kick drawing barely inside the top of the right upright, but officials quickly ruled it was no good.

Iowa State (1-2) forced a quick punt and scored on a 18-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins with 4:15 remaining to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 10-7. The Cyclones got the ball back with 2:21 remaining, but Becht was intercepted on the first play of the drive and Ohio ran out the remainder of the clock.

Ohio was +105 at South Point and -105 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook. It was the Bobcats’ first win over a Power Five program since 2017 when they beat Kansas 42-30.

Hold that Tiger

Missouri bettors went through a range of emotions late in the Tigers’ 30-27 upset win over No. 15 Kansas State.

After trailing midway through the third quarter, Missouri scored the final 13 points to rally. But not without a little bit of drama.

The Tigers drove from their own 18-yard line to the Kansas State 39 with six seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 27. After a timeout, Missouri was too slow getting its field-goal unit onto the field and was penalized five yards for delay of game, pushing the ball back to the 44.

The Tigers ran a play to try to gain some of those yards back, but the pass was incomplete. Harrison Mevis then booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired for the Tigers, who were +145 money-line underdogs at the Westgate SuperBook.

Hawkeyes cover

It’s not often that Iowa is worried about style points. The No. 25 Hawkeyes were Saturday against Western Michigan in a 41-10 win.

Leading by 24 points, Iowa took over on downs at the Broncos’ 33-yard line with 3:12 remaining and quickly drove to the 2. Backup quarterback Deacon Hill threw an incomplete pass on third down, but the Hawkeyes went for it on fourth down and reserve running back Max White scored with 30 seconds left to get the frontdoor cover as 28½-point chalk.

This was potentially the first time bettors saw the implications of the performance-based clause in embattled offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract.

Iowa must average 25 points per game or Ferentz’s contract will expire next summer, according to the terms of his deal. The Hawkeyes entered Saturday averaging 22 points per game.

