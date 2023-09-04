Colorado upset in Deion Sanders’ debut causes major line move

Nebraska opened as an 8½-point favorite in this game, but Circa Sports made Colorado a 5-point favorite Sunday morning when it posted the Week 2 opening lines.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sidelines during an NCAA college football game agains TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Colorado’s stunning upset of Texas Christian in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffaloes coach caused a major line move in Saturday’s home opener against Nebraska.

Earlier this summer, the Cornhuskers were 8½-point favorites in this game. But after Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Minnesota and Colorado’s 45-42 win over TCU as 21-point underdogs (up to 8-1 on the money line), Circa Sports made the Buffs 5-point favorites Sunday morning when it posted the Week 2 opening lines.

Colorado, which went 1-11 last season, was quickly bet down to -2 before the line ticked back up to -3.

The total on the game shifted by seven points as action on the under caused the number to plummet from 65½ to 58½.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders set a single-game school record for passing yards with 510 and threw for four touchdowns. Wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter made a dynamic debut as a two-way player with 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.

Major line moves

The total moved by three points or more at Circa on 17 college football games and the point spread moved by at least three points on nine games.

Here’s a quick glance at some of the other major line moves:

— UCLA -9 to -14 over San Diego State. The Bruins beat Coastal Carolina 27-13 in their opener while the Aztecs edged Idaho State 36-28 as 34½-point favorites.

— Texas-San Antonio -13 to -10 over Texas State. Bettors backed Texas State after it shocked Baylor 42-31 as 27-point underdogs and 15-1 on the money line.

— Southern California -27 to -30 over Stanford. The Trojans trounced UNR 66-14 after whipping San Jose State 56-28 in Week Zero. The Cardinal beat Hawaii 37-24.

— Oregon-Texas Tech total 60½ to 66½. The Ducks pounded Portland State 81-7, while the Red Raiders lost 35-33 to Wyoming in overtime.

— North Texas -17 to -12½ over Florida International; total 48½ to 53½.

— Georgia State -7 to -3 over Connecticut.

— Washington -30 to -33½ over Tulsa.

— Georgia -39 to -42 over Ball State; total 46½ to 52½.

— Missouri -17 to -20 over Middle Tennessee State; total 57½ to 51½.

— Arkansas -35 to -38 over Kent State.

— Memphis-Arkansas State total 64½ to 58½.

Marquee matchups

Several notable games saw lines move off of key numbers. Alabama ticked up from -7 to -7½ over Texas, and the total climbed from 52½ to 56½.

Central Florida shot up from -2 to -3½ over Boise State. Here are some other moves: Notre Dame -6 to -7 over North Carolina State; Wisconsin -3 to -4 over Washington State; Iowa -3 to -4 over Iowa State; Texas A&M -3 to -4 over Miami; Oklahoma State -2 to -4 over Arizona State; Pittsburgh -7 to -8 over Cincinnati; and Auburn -7 to -6½ over California.

