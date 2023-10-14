Colorado’s epic collapse gives books biggest win of college season

The Buffaloes, 12½-point home favorites, blew a 29-0 halftime lead as the Cardinal stormed back for a stunning victory in double overtime Friday night.

Stanford safety Alaka'i Gilman, left, intercepts a pass intended for Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter in the end zone in overtime of an NCAA college football game early Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

The worst collapse in Colorado history and the largest comeback in Stanford history was the biggest win of the college football season at sportsbooks.

The Buffaloes, 12½-point home favorites under coach Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime,” blew a 29-0 halftime lead as the Cardinal stormed back for a stunning 46-43 victory in double overtime Friday night in Boulder.

“Huge win for us,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said. “The biggest of the college football season to date. So many money-line parlays with the Buffs. The volume we write on their games is incredible. I wish they always played in prime time.”

Station Casinos also won big on the game, and BetMGM reported a solid low-six-figure win.

“It was one of the best college football outcomes of the year,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Surprisingly enough, we got a lot of under play as well. This Stanford team doesn’t score a lot of points. We saw a lot of Colorado and under play, when it’s usually the favorite and over.”

The game soared over the total of 59.

Colorado had a 99.8 percent chance of winning in the third quarter, according to ESPN. But Stanford scored TDs on its first five possessions of the second half, including a 97-yard TD catch by Elic Ayomanor, who had a school-record 294 yards receiving.

The Cardinal tied it 36-36 on Joshua Karty’s 46-yard field goal as time expired. After the teams exchanged TDs in overtime, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw an interception in the end zone in the second OT. Karty then kicked a 31-yard field goal to lift Stanford to the win.

A DraftKings bettor placed a $150 wager on Stanford on the live money line at 40-1 odds that paid $6,000 when the Cardinal completed the unlikely comeback.

“Every single week in college football, a double-digit favorite has lost outright,” Esposito said.

Colorado stunned Texas Christian 45-42 as a 21-point underdog in Week 1 en route to a 3-0 start that captivated the college football world. The Buffaloes (4-3, 3-3-1 ATS) have now lost three of four.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.