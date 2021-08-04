Colts’ odds soar after injury to QB Carson Wentz

With Carson Wentz expected to miss five to 12 weeks, the Colts have moved from 3-point home favorites over the Seahawks in their season opener to 3½-point underdogs.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

When Carson Wentz was expected to start at quarterback for the Colts, Indianapolis was a 3-point home favorite over the Seattle Seahawks at Circa Sports in Week 1 of the NFL season.

With Wentz now expected to miss five to 12 weeks with a broken foot, that line has flipped to Seattle -3½.

The Colts’ futures odds at the Westgate also soared from 25-1 to 40-1 to win the Super Bowl and from 12-1 to 20-1 to win the AFC.

“Their backup quarterback situation doesn’t look pretty on paper,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said.

Indianapolis, which also lost All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson for five to 12 weeks Monday, also with a broken foot, plans to use Jacob Eason as the starting quarterback, followed on the depth chart by rookie Sam Ehlinger and journeyman Brett Hundley.

“They really don’t have a veteran quarterback, and that was the major question mark with the Colts,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Even with a healthy Carson Wentz, there was a question if he could get them to the next level. Without him, they’re definitely in big trouble unless they get a veteran quarterback.”

Circa lowered the Colts’ win total from 10 (u-120) to 9 (u-120) and adjusted the division odds, moving Tennessee to a -140 favorite and Indianapolis to the 2-1 second choice, followed by Jacksonville (+770) and Houston (22-1).

Station and other books took down Indianapolis’ season win total and AFC South division odds.

“The Colts have one of the toughest early first month schedules in the league,” Esposito said. “Without Wentz, they could get off to a slow start.”

After opening against Seattle, Indianapolis hosts the Los Angeles Rams, then has three straight road games at Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore.

Circa also raised Wentz’s NFL MVP odds from 25-1 to 150-1 and added Eason — a fourth-round 2020 draft pick who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game — to the MVP list at 150-1.

“I think Nick Foles is a guy they’ll target just because he’s familiar with (Colts coach) Frank Reich and their time with the Eagles together,” Esposito said. “He’s not going to play for the Bears behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.”

