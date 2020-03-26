Control Board allowing sportsbooks to take bets on Counter-Strike
In a memo to licensed sportsbooks in Nevada, permission has been given to take bets on the North American Counter-Strike event that runs through mid-April.
The state Gaming Control Board has given permission for Nevada sportsbooks to take wagers on a major video game competition that is underway.
In a memorandum posted Wednesday on the Control Board’s website, the state’s 49 companies licensed to offer mobile gaming have been given permission to take bets on Counter-Strike, ESL Pro League Season 11: North America.
William Hill US, the largest sportsbook operator in the state, already has informed the Control Board’s Enforcement Division of its intent to take bets.
The Germany-based Electronic Sports League oversees video game competitions worldwide and competitions can be viewed on YouTube. The current competition features “Counter-Strike Global Offensive” games.
ESL Pro League Season 11 has a North American division with competition expected to run through April 12 with a $219,000 prize pool. The finals round had been scheduled to be played in Denver, but the coronavirus pandemic has moved it to a studio in Europe with all competition shown online.
Matches, decided in a best-of-three format, currently are in group stage competition.
The Control Board approved wagers for head-to-head competition, the winner of each match and the overall season winner.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.