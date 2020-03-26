54°F
Control Board allowing sportsbooks to take bets on Counter-Strike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 10:15 am
 
Updated March 26, 2020 - 10:21 am

The state Gaming Control Board has given permission for Nevada sportsbooks to take wagers on a major video game competition that is underway.

In a memorandum posted Wednesday on the Control Board’s website, the state’s 49 companies licensed to offer mobile gaming have been given permission to take bets on Counter-Strike, ESL Pro League Season 11: North America.

William Hill US, the largest sportsbook operator in the state, already has informed the Control Board’s Enforcement Division of its intent to take bets.

The Germany-based Electronic Sports League oversees video game competitions worldwide and competitions can be viewed on YouTube. The current competition features “Counter-Strike Global Offensive” games.

ESL Pro League Season 11 has a North American division with competition expected to run through April 12 with a $219,000 prize pool. The finals round had been scheduled to be played in Denver, but the coronavirus pandemic has moved it to a studio in Europe with all competition shown online.

Matches, decided in a best-of-three format, currently are in group stage competition.

The Control Board approved wagers for head-to-head competition, the winner of each match and the overall season winner.

