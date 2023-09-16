Controversial call on FG haunts Iowa State bettors in 3-point loss

Officials controversially ruled that a field-goal attempt by Iowa State missed, and the call proved costly for bettors in the Cyclones’ three-point loss.

Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, right, makes a touchdown catch against Ohio defensive back Austin Brawley during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Athens, Ohio. Ohio won 10-7. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

College football is back. The Review-Journal’s David Schoen will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

There’s no way of knowing what would have happened had the officials ruled that Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz made his 37-yard field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

But Cyclones bettors could have used those three points.

Despite scoring late, Iowa State lost a 10-7 defensive struggle against Ohio and failed to cover as a ½-point favorite.

a clearly good field goal was ruled wide pic.twitter.com/K7itlE009q — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 16, 2023

Contreraz also missed a field goal in the second quarter, but it was his try with 7:23 remaining in the fourth that had bettors shaking their heads.

With Ohio leading 10-0, the Cyclones drove 63 yards in 14 plays and chewed up 6:30 from the clock before having to settle for a field goal. Replays appeared to show Contreraz’s kick drawing barely inside the top of the right upright, but officials quickly ruled it was no good.

Iowa State (1-2) forced a quick punt and scored on a 18-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jayden Higgins with 4:15 remaining to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 10-7. The Cyclones got the ball back with 2:21 remaining, but Becht was intercepted on the first play of the drive and Ohio ran out the remainder of the clock.

Ohio was even-money at South Point and -110 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook. It was the Bobcats’ first win over a Power Five program since 2017 when they beat Kansas 42-30.

Hold that Tiger

Missouri bettors went through a range of emotions late in the Tigers’ 30-27 upset win over No. 15 Kansas State.

After trailing midway through the third quarter, Missouri scored the final 13 points to rally. But not without a little bit of drama.

The Tigers drove from their own 18-yard line to the Kansas State 39 with six seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 27. After a timeout, Missouri was too slow getting its field-goal unit onto the field and was penalized five yards for delay of game, pushing the ball back to the 44.

The Tigers ran a play to try to gain some of those yards back, but the pass was incomplete. Harrison Mevis then booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired for the Tigers, who were +125 money-line underdogs at the Westgate SuperBook.

