68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Cowboys-Cardinals betting: Total ‘paramount’ on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point home favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, and the consensus total is 53½ on "Monday Night Football." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Denver Broncos during an NFL foot ...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
More Stories
The octagon is shown at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Monday, June 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Ve ...
Sportsbooks refund bets on UFC fight in Las Vegas after suspicious activity
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) scores a touchdown ahead of Detroit Lions safet ...
NFL Week 9 betting recap: Underdogs boost books, burn bettors
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) tires to avoid the tackle by Buffalo Bills lineb ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 9
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omeni ...
NFL Week 9 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 8:26 am
 

The Cowboys have gone over in five straight games and 17 of their past 25, and bettors are banking on them to top the total again on “Monday Night Football.”

At BetMGM, 73 percent of bets and 90 percent of money wagered on the Cowboys-Cardinals total, which has climbed from 52½ to 54, is on the over.

“There is no question we’re going to need the under,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The under is going to be paramount to the entire game. The Cowboys can’t stop anybody at this point.”

Dallas is 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 31.3 points per game. Only the Bengals, who allow 33.3 points per game, are worse. The Cowboys are second in scoring offense, averaging 30.8 points per game.

Dallas is a 3-point home favorite over Arizona after the line dipped to 2½ last week.

Bettors are all over the Cowboys, who account for 87 percent of the wagers and 92 percent of the money at BetMGM.

“The public is on the Cowboys,” Esposito said. “But there has been some sharp money on the Cardinals.”

Arizona has lost five straight games by a total of 13 points, which is why it is on a 3-2 run against the spread. The Cardinals have won the past three meetings with Dallas and seven of eight. Arizona is on a 3-0 over streak and coming off its bye week.

The Cowboys lost 44-24 last week at Denver.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES