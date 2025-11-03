Cowboys-Cardinals betting: Total ‘paramount’ on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point home favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, and the consensus total is 53½ on “Monday Night Football.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scrambles against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point home favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, and the consensus total is 53½ on "Monday Night Football." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cowboys have gone over in five straight games and 17 of their past 25, and bettors are banking on them to top the total again on “Monday Night Football.”

At BetMGM, 73 percent of bets and 90 percent of money wagered on the Cowboys-Cardinals total, which has climbed from 52½ to 54, is on the over.

“There is no question we’re going to need the under,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The under is going to be paramount to the entire game. The Cowboys can’t stop anybody at this point.”

Dallas is 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 31.3 points per game. Only the Bengals, who allow 33.3 points per game, are worse. The Cowboys are second in scoring offense, averaging 30.8 points per game.

Dallas is a 3-point home favorite over Arizona after the line dipped to 2½ last week.

Bettors are all over the Cowboys, who account for 87 percent of the wagers and 92 percent of the money at BetMGM.

“The public is on the Cowboys,” Esposito said. “But there has been some sharp money on the Cardinals.”

Arizona has lost five straight games by a total of 13 points, which is why it is on a 3-2 run against the spread. The Cardinals have won the past three meetings with Dallas and seven of eight. Arizona is on a 3-0 over streak and coming off its bye week.

The Cowboys lost 44-24 last week at Denver.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.