Cowboys-Lions betting: Pro sports bettor makes best bet on ‘TNF’ game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is hit as he throws by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Detroit Lions have climbed to 3½-point home favorites over the Dallas Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football," and the total is 54½. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lions and Cowboys are on the NFC playoff bubble and facing a virtual must-win situation in their “Thursday Night Football” game in Detroit.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Lions to keep their postseason hopes alive and cover as 3-point home favorites over Dallas. Detroit has since inched up to a consensus 3½-point favorite, though it’s still -3 (-120) at STN Sports. The total is 54½.

“Dallas has been playing much better, and they’ve improved their defense,” Whitelaw said. “But I think going on the road is going to be a different story than playing at home.”

The Cowboys (6-5-1, 7-5 against the spread) have won and covered three straight games, including home wins the past two weeks over the Chiefs and Eagles.

The Lions (7-5, 6-6 ATS) have lost two of their past three games while going 0-3 ATS.

“If the season ended now, they’re out of the playoffs. This is just a huge game for Detroit,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “If Detroit loses this game, they’re not going to make the playoffs. This is Detroit’s season, a desperation must-win game.”

The Lions opened as 5½-point favorites last week on the look-ahead line at the Westgate before the number plummeted to 3 after Detroit’s 31-24 home loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving and Dallas’ 31-28 home win over the Chiefs.

“So you’re getting a bottom basement price on Detroit,” Salmons said. “To me, you bet Detroit and say I think they’ll save their season.”

At STN Sports, 53 percent of the spread bets are on the Cowboys and 65 percent of the money line wagers are on Dallas (+150).

“Larger wagers have clearly been on the Cowboys,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s possible the loser in this game goes home for the year.”

At BetMGM, 55 percent of the tickets and 64 percent of the money wagered are on the Lions, and 68 percent of the tickets and 69 percent of the money wagered are on the over.

Detroit dealt Dallas a 47-9 defeat last season and is on a 4-1 over run. The Cowboys are on a 7-2 over run.

