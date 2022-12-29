55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Betting

Cowboys-Titans betting line soars with starters resting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 2:26 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2022 - 2:45 pm
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football g ...
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to rest several key players for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys has sent the spread soaring.

The Cowboys are 13½-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -10 on Wednesday afternoon. Station Casinos lists the Cowboys as 14-point favorites.

“Number was moved extremely fast under the circumstances, with this being a meaningless game to Tennessee and no (running back Derrick) Henry,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Definitely need the Titans and under. Probably the least bet Thursday game of the year.”

Esposito estimated that 65 percent of the tickets written have been on the Cowboys.

Dallas (11-4) is coming off a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday and is two games out of first place in the NFC East.

Tennessee (7-8) is riding a five-game losing skid, and the outcome of tonight’s game has no impact on the Titans’ playoff hopes. Henry is expected to rest for next week’s season finale against Jacksonville that will decide the AFC South title.

Joshua Dobbs is expected to make his first start at quarterback for Tennessee in place of rookie Malik Willis.

The total lies anywhere between 39½ and 40½.

“We moved up to -14 off the Titans QB news, but I wouldn’t call it ‘sharp’ money,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “I also don’t really see how Dobbs could play any worse than Willis.”

BetMGM reported the Cowboys attracted 70 percent of the spread bets and 81 percent of the spread handle at -12½. The Titans had 65 percent of the money-line tickets, while Dallas saw 55 percent of the money-line handle.

The most-bet props are Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott to score the first touchdown (+400), Elliott to score a touchdown at any time (-155) and Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb over 71½ receiving yards (-115).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles at California-Nevada border
I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles at California-Nevada border
2
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
3
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
Police: Man uses semi-automatic rifle in Las Vegas robbery
4
Raiders bench Derek Carr, likely ending QB’s time with Raiders
Raiders bench Derek Carr, likely ending QB’s time with Raiders
5
CARTOONS: Look who’s coming across the border
CARTOONS: Look who’s coming across the border
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Georgia's Javon Bullard celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football gam ...
Bowl betting trends: Edge to Georgia, TCU in playoff games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall, editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com), provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacke ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Week 16 game, with trends and final score predictions.

More stories for you
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders cover at home on big day for favorites
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders cover at home on big day for favorites
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders’ remarkable cover caps day of crazy finishes
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders’ remarkable cover caps day of crazy finishes
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers spring upset as underdogs thrive
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers spring upset as underdogs thrive
NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders
NFL Week 13 betting trends: Take Chargers over Raiders
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14