Cowboys-Titans betting line soars with starters resting

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to rest several key players for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys has sent the spread soaring.

The Cowboys are 13½-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -10 on Wednesday afternoon. Station Casinos lists the Cowboys as 14-point favorites.

“Number was moved extremely fast under the circumstances, with this being a meaningless game to Tennessee and no (running back Derrick) Henry,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Definitely need the Titans and under. Probably the least bet Thursday game of the year.”

Esposito estimated that 65 percent of the tickets written have been on the Cowboys.

Dallas (11-4) is coming off a 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday and is two games out of first place in the NFC East.

Tennessee (7-8) is riding a five-game losing skid, and the outcome of tonight’s game has no impact on the Titans’ playoff hopes. Henry is expected to rest for next week’s season finale against Jacksonville that will decide the AFC South title.

Joshua Dobbs is expected to make his first start at quarterback for Tennessee in place of rookie Malik Willis.

The total lies anywhere between 39½ and 40½.

“We moved up to -14 off the Titans QB news, but I wouldn’t call it ‘sharp’ money,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said via text message. “I also don’t really see how Dobbs could play any worse than Willis.”

BetMGM reported the Cowboys attracted 70 percent of the spread bets and 81 percent of the spread handle at -12½. The Titans had 65 percent of the money-line tickets, while Dallas saw 55 percent of the money-line handle.

The most-bet props are Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott to score the first touchdown (+400), Elliott to score a touchdown at any time (-155) and Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb over 71½ receiving yards (-115).

