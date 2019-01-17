D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens starts March Madness betting

Derek Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, placed a $100,000 bet to win $105,000 on an intriguing college basketball prop at the South Point sports book.

D Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, Aug., 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Derek Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, placed a $100,000 bet to win $105,000 on an intriguing college basketball prop at the South Point sports book.

The prop to win the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball title pits Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and Kansas against the field (-120). Stevens, a Michigan graduate, took the group of four teams at plus 105.

Stevens also placed a $3,000 wager to win $3,000 that Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes would combine to throw more than 9½ touchdown passes Sunday. The under is minus 120.

For the past two years, Stevens has placed large bets on each game of the NCAA tournament. In 2018, Stevens bet $11,000 to win $10,000 on each game on his mobile apps at the South Point and Golden Nugget sports books.

