Betting

D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens starts March Madness betting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2019 - 3:31 pm
 

Derek Stevens, who owns the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, placed a $100,000 bet to win $105,000 on an intriguing college basketball prop at the South Point sports book.

The prop to win the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball title pits Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and Kansas against the field (-120). Stevens, a Michigan graduate, took the group of four teams at plus 105.

Stevens also placed a $3,000 wager to win $3,000 that Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes would combine to throw more than 9½ touchdown passes Sunday. The under is minus 120.

For the past two years, Stevens has placed large bets on each game of the NCAA tournament. In 2018, Stevens bet $11,000 to win $10,000 on each game on his mobile apps at the South Point and Golden Nugget sports books.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like