Daily fantasy sports operator DraftKings begins trading on Nasdaq

DraftKings Inc., best known for its daily fantasy sports platform, began operating as a publicly traded company Friday.

The Boston-based company has a call center operation with about 70 employees in Las Vegas.

“Today marks another milestone for DraftKings and the future of digital sports entertainment and gaming in America,” Jason Robins, co-founder and CEO of DraftKings, said in a release preceding the opening.

SBTech Global Ltd. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. merged to form DraftKings following a Diamond Eagle shareholder vote Thursday.

The company is trading on the Nasdaq exchange with a “DKNG” ticker symbol, and its warrants will trade as “DKNGW,” also on Nasdaq.

DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the National Football League and is an authorized gaming operator of Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association. The company is not licensed as a gaming operator in Nevada.

DraftKings, which has about 2,300 worldwide employees, will maintain its global headquarters in Boston, as well as additional U.S.-based offices in New York, San Francisco and Hoboken, New Jersey, along with Las Vegas. It has international offices in Dublin; Kyiv, Ukraine; Plovdiv and Sofia, Bulgaria; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Robins also will serve as the chairman of the company’s board of directors, and co-founder Matt Kalish serves as president of North American operations.

