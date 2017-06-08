Daniel Negreanu foiled again in quest for 7th WSOP bracelet

Daniel Negreanu competes against Abe Mosseri in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri competes against Daniel Negreanu in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri, right, celebrates after ousting Daniel Negreanu and winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri is interviewed following his victory in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri receives a World Series of Poker bracelet, his second, after winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri receives a World Series of Poker bracelet, his second, after winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Abe Mosseri holds a World Series of Poker bracelet, his second, after winning the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Daniel Negreanu has endured multiple close calls in his quest for his seventh career World Series of Poker bracelet.

Add another one to the list.

Negreanu, a Las Vegas resident and the winningest tournament player in poker history, finished second Wednesday in the WSOP’s $10,000 buy-in Omaha Hi-Low/8 or better event at the Rio Convention Center.

Professional poker player Abe Mosseri won his second career bracelet and the $388,795 first prize.

“It was a disappointing way to start,” Negreanu told WSOP.com. “The last hand, there were lots of cards that I could catch to win it. I knew it was going to go one way or the other; you just have to run good at that point.”

Negreanu was seeking to tie Men Nguyen for seventh on the all-time WSOP bracelet list.

Since winning the €25,600 No-limit Hold’em High Roller event at WSOP Europe in 2013, Negreanu has finished second on three occasions (including Wednesday) and was third in last week’s $10,000 buy-in Tag Team tournament.

He also has a fourth- and sixth-place finish in that span. Negreanu’s last win in a WSOP Las Vegas event came in 2008.

Negreanu pocketed $240,290 for his latest deep run.

“I did some extra studying, which means I’m really feeling sharp in close spots and marginal situations. It’s all about doing the right thing,” Negreanu said. “I think there have been eight nights so far this WSOP, and I’ve bagged chips on seven nights out of eight.

“That’s what I signed up for, and that’s why I got in good physical shape before the WSOP, so that I could handle the fatigue. Having a week like this really sets me up for a good run at the WSOP Player of the Year. I feel primed and ready to go.”

Mosseri and Negreanu battled heads-up until almost 2:45 a.m. Wednesday before the action was halted. When the players returned, Mosseri held a 2-to-1 chip advantage and won all four hands that were played after the restart.

“Last night, there was a lot more back-and-forth stuff going on,” Mosseri said. “Today, I just pounded him, I guess.”

Mosseri’s previous bracelet came in 2008 in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw, and he now has more than $1.75 million in career WSOP earnings.

Mosseri is a regular at Bobby’s Room at the Bellagio and said he only played the tournament because there was no action in the high-stakes cash games.

“It’s always good to beat a great player, so it’s a little bit more satisfying,” Mosseri said. “I’m happy. I just like to win the events. I don’t know if it’s better that I beat Daniel, but it’s nice.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.