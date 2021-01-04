59°F
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 12:53 pm
 
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Au ...
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Two runoff elections for Georgia Senate seats on Tuesday will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are favored to win their respective races over Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, based on betting odds at offshore sportsbook Bovada.

United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange also lists Warnock as a favorite over Loeffler. The other race is a pick’em with both candidates at -110. Ossoff is -130 over Perdue at Bovada.

Warnock is -220 over Loeffler at Bovada and -175 at Betfair, where Loeffler is +125.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign and underdogs with a plus sign. For example, a $175 wager on Warnock at Betfair would win $100 if he won the election. A $100 bet on Loeffler would pay $125 if she prevailed.

The odds have moved quite a bit since early December, when Perdue was -250 and Loeffler -175 at Betfair.

Republicans have 50 Senate seats and winning either race would give the party continued control. If Democrats win both races, the parties will be split 50-50, with voting ties broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

