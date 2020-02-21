Deontay Wilder KOs Tyson Fury in title fight opinion poll

Deontay Wilder is a -130 favorite over Tyson Fury (+110) in Saturday’s heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden. A survey of opinions from oddsmakers and handicappers.

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder, left, and Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury, face off during a press conference at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deontay Wilder is a -130 favorite over Tyson Fury (+110) in Saturday’s heavyweight title fight at the MGM Grand Garden. The total is 10½ rounds. A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional handicappers:

Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill sportsbook director: Wilder KO (8)

Fury does not get back up this time.

Dave Cokin, ESPN Las Vegas: Fury by decision

Wilder with the power edge but I like Fury’s superior defense.

Joe D’Amico, AASIwins.com: Wilder TKO (9)

Wilder came back stronger in rematches with Stiverne and Ortiz. His power will get to Fury late and set up a blockbuster third fight between the class of the heavyweight division.

Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sportsbook director: Wilder KO (8)

Wilder is just too much of a puncher. This time Fury won’t survive one of the those punching shots.

Mark Franco, Francosports.com: Wilder KO (7)

Deontay Wilder is known for his punching power and has knocked out every person he’s stepped in a boxing ring with except one, Tyson Fury. Thirty-four of Wilder’s wins have come by knockout before the conclusion of Round 4. He gets the knockout on Saturday.

Bernie Fratto, Fox Sports Radio: Wilder by decision

This is tough to handicap. Fury’s boxing skill vs. Wilder’s punching prowess. It’s a 50-50 call. But in the end, I can’t bet against the puncher, Wilder, who will show patience and power.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Wilder KO (10)

Hopefully the fight lives up to the hype as it should be a slugfest with Wilder landing more blows than in their first fight, wearing down Fury by the late rounds to open the door for the finishing punch.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN “Daily Wager” host: Wilder KO (8)

Tyson Fury is approaching this rematch much differently than he did their first fight that went the distance. First, he added 20 pounds, which may slow down his top-notch elusive skill. Second, he changed trainers and is reportedly focusing on a more offensive-minded game plan. Both adjustments lend themselves to a fight under 10½ rounds. Forty-one of Wilder’s 43 bouts have ended via knockout. I do not expect a lengthy fight. My play is on the under.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sportsbook VP: Fury by split decision

Tough fight to call with Wilder’s punching power. I can see a lot of the same from the first bout outside of the cold knockout. Tyson gets that extra vote and the great fight warrants a trilogy.

Bruce Marshall, Goldsheet.com: Draw

The heavyweight division gets what it deserves in an advertisement for how far the sport has declined.

Jason McCormick, Red Rock sportsbook director: Wilder TKO (9)

Otto Wallin opened a horrendous cut over Fury’s right eye in September and I expect Wilder will reopen it to the point Fury can’t continue.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Wilder TKO (9)

Deontay Wilder wins by TKO as Tyson Fury gets cut early and bleeds furiously. Wilder and under.

Wes Reynolds, VSiN: Wilder TKO (9)

Fury has to be perfect for 36 minutes and almost was in the first meeting and still got put on the canvas twice, including the final round. A trainer switch this late in the game also changes Fury’s dynamics in the ring.

Vic Salerno, USBookmaking president: Draw

Both fighters looking for a great fight leading to a greater and more profitable rematch.

Bill Sattler, Caesars Entertainment sportsbook director: Fury KO (11)

Wilder tires in late rounds and Fury unleashes for the knockout.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sportsbook VP of risk: Fury by decision

This is a tough fight to call, especially after the draw in their last fight. Expecting similar results, but this time Fury gets justly rewarded.

Alex B. Smith, Axsmithsports.com: Wilder KO (1)

With Tyson Fury vowing to put away Wilder early, look for the “Bronze Bomber” to fire first and make it a short night.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Wilder by split decision

Still amazed that the Gypsy King scraped himself off the canvas in the first fight, but feel the power-punching Wilder lands the more decisive blows and wins by a razor-thin decision in another classic heavyweight battle.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Wilder KO (8)

I feel like Wilder may have found something last fight in the 12th round that will give him an opportunity at an early KO. But I’ll be rooting for my man Fury, who has talked openly about depression, which runs in my family.

Results: Wilder 13, Fury 4, Draw 2

Total: Under 11, Over 8