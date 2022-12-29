54°F
Betting

Derek Carr’s benching ‘dramatically’ impacts Raiders-49ers line

December 28, 2022 - 6:24 pm
December 28, 2022 - 6:24 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game, Saturda ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Raiders benching quarterback Derek Carr has driven up the betting line for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The visiting 49ers were consensus 10-point favorites Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks after being -6 at the start of the day.

“It moved dramatically,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message. “Funny, but we had seen some sharp action on the Raiders prior to the announcement. Number was SF -6 and rocketed to -10. Wouldn’t surprise me if it goes higher.”

The Raiders announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games in place of Carr despite the team still being mathematically alive to reach the postseason.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews also reported a significant line movement after Carr’s benching was made public.

“We were at 49ers -6. When the news broke, we went to -9,” Andrews said via text message. “We got bet at -9 and went to -10.”

San Francisco has the NFL’s top-ranked defense, and the total plummeted to 41½ after being at 44½ during the week.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

