DeSantis betting favorite over Trump to win ’24 election

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has replaced former president Donald Trump as the clear betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets supporters during a rally at Freedom Park in the Solivita retirement community in Poinciana, Fla., on Nov. 3, 2022. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump after announcing a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

DeSantis, the Republican Florida governor, is the +225 favorite at DraftKings sportsbook in Ontario, Canada, to win in 2024. Former President Trump, who announced Tuesday that he will run again in 2024, is the +350 second choice.

President Joe Biden is the +450 third pick to win re-election, followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 14-1.

DeSantis also is the 2-1 favorite over Trump (+350) at London-based Betfair sportsbook and the +220 favorite at BetOnline, an offshore book. DeSantis overtook Trump as favorite after the midterm elections.

“In the wake of the midterm elections, Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden have been the big movers in the betting, while Donald Trump’s chances appear to be sinking,” BetOnline.ag political trader Paul Krishnamurty said in an email. “The failure of Trump-endorsed candidates across the country, coupled with DeSantis’ impressive victory in Florida, have cast major doubt on the former president’s planned re-election bid.

“Biden, meanwhile, looks ever likelier to win the Democrat nomination. Their performance in the House was the best performance by a first-term incumbent in 20 years and the best by a Democrat in 60. He’s said clearly that he wants to run for a second term, and one must assume he will win the nomination without a challenge from a prominent rival.”

DeSantis is a +125 favorite at Betfair to be the 2024 Republican nominee. Trump is the +150 second choice. This means that bettors need to wager $100 to win $150 on Trump to be the nominee.

The Republicans are -165 favorites at DraftKings to be the party to win the 2024 presidential election. Democrats are +125, and the independent party is 25-1.

Betting on elections isn’t allowed at U.S. sportsbooks.

