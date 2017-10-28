Deshaun Watson, distracted Texans in tough spot vs. Seahawks

Houston owner Bob McNair’s controversial comment, which was in reference to the player demonstrations during the national anthem, surely will be a distraction for the Texans.

Deshaun Watson already faced the daunting challenge of trying to win a game in his first trip to Seattle’s CenturyLink Field before a group of his Texans teammates walked out of practice Friday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Watson’s top target, was one of about 10 players who reportedly left Houston’s facility over a comment team owner Bob McNair made at the recent NFL owners’ meeting that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Houston coach Bill O’Brien said Hopkins had taken a “personal day” and that he expects him to play Sunday. But McNair’s controversial comment, which was in reference to the player demonstrations during the national anthem, surely will be a distraction for the Texans.

Seattle, which is coming off its most complete performance of the season in a 24-7 road win over the New York Giants, is a 6½-point favorite over Houston after the line opened at 5½.

Watson, who has ignited the NFL’s No. 3 scoring offense (29.5 points per game), is bidding to become the first rookie quarterback since Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton in 2011 to win in Seattle.

It won’t be easy against the Seahawks’ still-stout defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the league (15.7 ppg).

Seattle’s offense is starting to come alive, as quarterback Russell Wilson completed 27 of 39 passes for 334 yards and three TDs with no interceptions in New York. Receiver Doug Baldwin had nine catches for 92 yards and a score.

The Seahawks are 11-2 against the spread as home favorites of 3½ to 7 points. They should improve on that mark in what shapes up as a tough spot for the Texans, who are tied for 25th in the league in scoring defense (24.5 ppg).

Four more plays for Week 8 (home team in CAPS):

Steelers (-3) over LIONS: Pittsburgh has won two straight in impressive fashion over the Bengals and Chiefs to join Kansas City and the Patriots atop the AFC with 5-2 records. Detroit has lost two straight to the Panthers and Saints and are 1-2 at Ford Field, where Ben Roethlisberger won the first of his two Super Bowls in 2006 over Seattle. The Steelers have allowed only 27 points in the past two weeks and should continue to thrive on defense, as Detroit hasn’t been able to run the ball or protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. Pittsburgh has yet to score 30 points this season. This might be the week it does.

Vikings (-9½) over Browns: Cleveland lost its emotional leader and 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas in Sunday’s ugly 12-9 overtime loss to Tennessee. That doesn’t bode well in London against Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (nine sacks) and Minnesota’s fourth-ranked defense. The Vikings have averaged 146.6 yards rushing in their past three games, and wideout Stefon Diggs is expected to return. Minnesota is 11-3 ATS in its past 14 vs. the AFC and 8-0 ATS before a bye.

CHIEFS (-7) over Broncos: Both teams are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Chiefs, second in the league in scoring (29.6 ppg), lost by six to the Steelers before dropping a 31-30 decision at Oakland. The Broncos are coming off their first shutout loss in 25 years in a 21-0 setback to the Chargers that followed a 23-10 home loss to the Giants. With fans clamoring for Brock Osweiler to replace Trevor Siemian at quarterback, prospects aren’t promising for Denver’s offense.

BENGALS (-10) over Colts: Double-digit underdogs are 5-2 ATS this season, but we’ll take our chances against an inept Indianapolis squad coming off a 27-0 home loss to the Jaguars. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked 10 times, and the defense gave up 518 yards, including 330 passing to Blake Bortles. Indianapolis has the NFL’s worst scoring defense (31.7 ppg), and Cincinnati (2-4) is in dire need of a win.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 15-20

