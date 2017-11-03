Deshaun Watson worth 6 points to Texans’ point spread

The Texans dropped from 13- to 7-point favorites over the Colts after the news that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a touchdown pass as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Marcus Smith (97) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 41-38. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dances to music during pregame warm up before a game again the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the locker room and runs to the field for pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass to wide receiver Will Fuller (15) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) embraces Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 41-38. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field, Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA;. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans dropped from 13- to 7-point favorites over the Colts after the news that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

“A 6-point move for a rookie is pretty crazy,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “He’s one of the most impressive players in the league. He’s right up there with the top echelon of guys this early in his career. That’s why it’s such a shame.”

Since taking over as Houston’s starter in Week 2, Watson led the NFL in scoring (34.7 points per game) and touchdown passes (18). He threw for 402 yards and four TDs in Sunday’s 41-38 loss at Seattle.

Backup quarterback Tom Savage is set to start Sunday against Indianapolis.

“We’ll have to see how he performs,” Simbal said. “If Savage is horrible, the line will be adjusted a little more.”

The total also was affected by Watson’s injury, dropping from 50 to 46.

The Texans’ odds to win the Super Bowl also took a big hit, skyrocketing from 42-1 before the injury to 100-1.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.