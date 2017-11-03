Deshaun Watson worth 6 points to Texans’ point spread

The Texans dropped from 13- to 7-point favorites over the Colts after the news that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.
“A 6-point move for a rookie is pretty crazy,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “He’s one of the most impressive players in the league. He’s right up there with the top echelon of guys this early in his career. That’s why it’s such a shame.”
Since taking over as Houston’s starter in Week 2, Watson led the NFL in scoring (34.7 points per game) and touchdown passes (18). He threw for 402 yards and four TDs in Sunday’s 41-38 loss at Seattle.
Backup quarterback Tom Savage is set to start Sunday against Indianapolis.
“We’ll have to see how he performs,” Simbal said. “If Savage is horrible, the line will be adjusted a little more.”
The total also was affected by Watson’s injury, dropping from 50 to 46.
The Texans’ odds to win the Super Bowl also took a big hit, skyrocketing from 42-1 before the injury to 100-1.
