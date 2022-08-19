100°F
Deshaun Watson’s suspension impacts betting odds on Browns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson works out during a joint practice with the Philadel ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson works out during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP)

Oddsmakers adjusted the Cleveland Browns’ regular-season win total and odds to win the AFC and Super Bowl after it was reported Thursday that quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension.

Station Casinos sportsbook raised the Browns’ odds to win the Super Bowl from 16-1 to 30-1 and their odds to win the AFC from 7-1 to 15-1.

Cleveland, one of four teams that has never played in a Super Bowl, remained as high as 40-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and South Point to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The South Point lowered the Browns’ win total from 9½ (u-120) to 8½ (u-125), while the Westgate and Circa lowered the total from 8½ (u-120) to 8 (o-115).

Cleveland also went from a -220 favorite at the Westgate to miss the playoffs to -260.

The Browns are the +525 third choice at Circa to win the AFC North, where the Baltimore Ravens are the +135 favorites and the Cincinnati Bengals are the +165 second pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers are +790 long shots to win the division.

Watson will serve the suspension as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by 24 women. The former Texans star is eligible to return on Dec. 4 for Cleveland’s Week 13 game at Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

The Browns are 6-point favorites over the Texans at the Westgate SuperBook, which has posted lines on every NFL regular-season game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

