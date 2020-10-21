89°F
Betting

Dodgers finish off $50 soccer-heavy parlay to win $129K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 

A bettor dug deep into the board Tuesday to hit a $50 seven-team parlay worth $128,995 at BetMGM.

The bettor combined six Mexican and South American soccer matches, capped by the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Game 1 of the World Series.

The soccer legs were:

— Trujilanos (+475), 2-1 over Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuelan Primera Profesional.

— Tepatitlan (+185), 2-1 over Atlante in Mexican Liga de Expansion MX.

— Rampla Juniors (+145), 2-0 over Tacuarembo in Uruguayan Segunda Profesional.

— Santos (+170), 2-1 over Defensa y Justicia in Copa Libertadores.

— Delfin (+525), 1-0 over Olimpia in Copa Libertadores.

— CSA (+135), 1-0 over Botafogo SP in Brazilian Serie B.

The Dodgers (-161) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in the World Series opener.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

