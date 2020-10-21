Dodgers finish off $50 soccer-heavy parlay to win $129K

The Dodgers’ win in Game 1 of the World Series was the final leg of a seven-team parlay with six Mexican and South American soccer matches.

Lucas Braga of Brazil's Santos celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's Defensa y Justicia during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Alexandre Schneider/Pool via AP)

A bettor dug deep into the board Tuesday to hit a $50 seven-team parlay worth $128,995 at BetMGM.

The bettor combined six Mexican and South American soccer matches, capped by the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Game 1 of the World Series.

The soccer legs were:

— Trujilanos (+475), 2-1 over Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuelan Primera Profesional.

— Tepatitlan (+185), 2-1 over Atlante in Mexican Liga de Expansion MX.

— Rampla Juniors (+145), 2-0 over Tacuarembo in Uruguayan Segunda Profesional.

— Santos (+170), 2-1 over Defensa y Justicia in Copa Libertadores.

— Delfin (+525), 1-0 over Olimpia in Copa Libertadores.

— CSA (+135), 1-0 over Botafogo SP in Brazilian Serie B.

The Dodgers (-161) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in the World Series opener.

