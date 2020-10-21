Dodgers finish off $50 soccer-heavy parlay to win $129K
The Dodgers’ win in Game 1 of the World Series was the final leg of a seven-team parlay with six Mexican and South American soccer matches.
A bettor dug deep into the board Tuesday to hit a $50 seven-team parlay worth $128,995 at BetMGM.
The bettor combined six Mexican and South American soccer matches, capped by the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Game 1 of the World Series.
The soccer legs were:
— Trujilanos (+475), 2-1 over Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuelan Primera Profesional.
— Tepatitlan (+185), 2-1 over Atlante in Mexican Liga de Expansion MX.
— Rampla Juniors (+145), 2-0 over Tacuarembo in Uruguayan Segunda Profesional.
— Santos (+170), 2-1 over Defensa y Justicia in Copa Libertadores.
— Delfin (+525), 1-0 over Olimpia in Copa Libertadores.
— CSA (+135), 1-0 over Botafogo SP in Brazilian Serie B.
The Dodgers (-161) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in the World Series opener.
