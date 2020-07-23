94°F
Betting

Dodgers, Yankees betting favorites to take World Series — VIDEO

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 10:25 am
 

Major League Baseball opens a shortened 60-game season Thursday.

Review-Journal reporters Jim Barnes and Todd Dewey discuss the baseball landscape from a betting perspective, including enticing World Series futures odds on some teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the favorites, but other teams might offer more betting value.

Thursday’s opening doubleheader pits the Yankees against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, followed by the San Francisco Giants at the Dodgers.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter. Contact Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

