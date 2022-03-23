Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds slashed after trade with Chiefs
Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, after the Dolphins traded for the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill: “I’ve never seen an offseason like this in pro football.”
The Miami Dolphins acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday from the Kansas City Chiefs, and the aftershocks reverberated at Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Miami’s odds to win its first NFL title since 1974 were slashed from 80-1 to 40-1 at the Westgate SuperBook, from 80-1 to 60-1 at the South Point and from 60-1 to 40-1 at Circa Sports.
Kansas City’s odds to win the Super Bowl inched up from 8-1 to 9-1 at the SuperBook and Station Casinos.
The trade didn’t impact the AFC West odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Chiefs remain the -115 favorites to win the division, followed by the Denver Broncos at +250, the Los Angeles Chargers at +425 and the Raiders at 9-1.
“I’ve never seen an offseason like this in pro football, with so many marquee players changing teams,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s odds to win the NFL MVP dropped dramatically at Caesars, from 175-1 to 75-1. But Miami’s futures odds dipped only slightly at Caesars: from 70-1 to 60-1 to win the Super Bowl, from 35-1 to 30-1 to win the AFC and from +675 to +650 to win the AFC East behind Buffalo (-225) and New England (3-1).
“Until Miami gets a quarterback and an offensive line, they won’t be challenging anytime soon,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.
