Donald Trump 3rd betting choice to win 2024 presidential election

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump has hinted at making another run for the presidency in 2024. He already has been installed as the third betting choice at multiple sportsbooks to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Trump, who has yet to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, said at a holiday party at the White House on Dec. 1 that “we’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Biden, who will turn 82 in 2024, is the +350 favorite at United Kingdom-based Ladbrokes sportsbook to win the 2024 election. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the 4-1 second choice, and Trump is 7-1.

A bettor backing Biden at +350 would win $350 for a $100 wager, while a bettor backing Trump at 7-1 would win $700 for a $100 bet.

The favorites are flipped at UK-based William Hill, which has Harris as the +350 favorite, Biden as the +450 second choice and Trump at 6-1.

Following Trump at Ladbrokes is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 12-1. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vice President Mike Pence are each 20-1.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 25-1, followed by Ivanka Trump, Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Tucker Carlson at 33-1 each.

Biden is the even-money favorite at offshore book MyBookie.

“But Kamala Harris is seeing all the action at +350,” MyBookie oddsmaker David Strauss said in a text. “We haven’t posted (Trump) yet for 2024. We will wait until he bows out and starts campaigning.”

