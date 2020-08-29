107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Donald Trump closes gap on Joe Biden in presidential election odds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 5:04 pm
 

Donald Trump closed the gap on Joe Biden in 2020 U.S. presidential election betting odds following the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, entered Thursday as the -130 favorite over President Trump (+113) at Pinnacle Sports. But the offshore sportsbook lowered Biden to -118 and bumped Trump to +101 after the president delivered his nomination acceptance speech Thursday night from the South Lawn at the White House.

The election odds tightened to a virtual pick’em at London-based Betfair Exchange, which lowered Biden to -105 and moved Trump to +105 in what the book called in a release the “biggest convention comeback in political betting history.”

Trump’s implied probability of victory improved from 41 percent to 49 percent at Betfair during the Democratic and Republican conventions. The 8 percent improvement was the largest during the convention period of any candidate since election trading began on Betfair Exchange in 2004.

Biden’s odds are his longest since May and his chances of winning the election are down to 51 percent from a peak of 61 percent on Aug. 1.

U.S. sportsbooks aren’t allowed to take bets on the election. But South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro has been making odds for entertainment purposes only.

He opened the line at pick’em in late April and bumped Biden up to a -135 favorite over Trump (+115) after the DNC.

Vaccaro, 74, moved his line back to pick’em Friday after money showed on Trump over night in global markets.

“I even saw some places that had Donald a small favorite,” he said. “This thing is so contentious. When we get closer (to the November 3 election), we might see them switching odds every day.

“It’s like the Lakers and LeBron (James). If they play good one night, you jack up the line a point the next night. If money comes the other way, you reduce it.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Parents group protests CCSD’s use of distance education
Parents group protests CCSD’s use of distance education
3
Nevada fines Ahern Hotel $11k for coronavirus violations
Nevada fines Ahern Hotel $11k for coronavirus violations
4
554 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada
554 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada
5
Trump supporters in Summerlin inspired, hopeful for 4 more years
Trump supporters in Summerlin inspired, hopeful for 4 more years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith answers ...
Best bets for UFC on ESPN+ 33 in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou) is banking on Anthony Smith to bounce back from a brutal beating against Aleksandar Rakic and likes the fight to go over 1½ rounds.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket during the first half of an NB ...
Bets refunded on games postponed by protests
By / RJ

Bets on Wednesday’s NBA, WNBA and MLB games that were called off to protest the shooting of a Black man by police will be refunded at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.