Donald Trump favorite to be 2024 Republican nominee for president

In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former President Donald Trump is the betting favorite to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

Trump is free to run again for re-election after he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate on Saturday in his second impeachment trial.

He hasn’t announced his plans, but at least two United Kingdom-based sportsbooks have installed Trump as the favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination. He’s 5-1 at Ladbrokes and 4-1 at BetFair.

Nikki Haley, former United Nations ambassador under Trump, is the +550 second choice at Betfair to be the nominee. Former Vice President Mike Pence is the 6-1 third pick. Haley and Pence are tied at Ladbrokes as the 8-1 second choice.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the +350 favorite at Ladbrokes and Betfair to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election. President Joe Biden is the 5-1 second choice at Betfair and 4-1 second choice at Ladbrokes.

Trump is the 8-1 third choice at Ladbrokes to win back the presidency in 2024, followed by Haley and Pence at 16-1 each.

Trump is 9-1 at Betfair, followed by Haley at 10-1 and Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. secretary of transportation, at 14-1. Pence is 17-1.

In a statement released after the Senate vote, Trump appeared to infer that a 2024 run was possible, saying “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to ‘Make America Great Again’ has only just begun.”

Haley isn’t so sure. She told Politico Magazine that “He’s not going to run for federal office again.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

