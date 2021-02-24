Donald Trump long shot to be next New York City mayor

Former President Donald Trump is a 100-1 long shot to become the next New York City mayor in odds posted at Betfair sportsbook in the United Kingdom. Andrew Yang is the favorite.

Former President Donald Trump, shown on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

In October, Donald Trump squashed speculation that his son Donald Trump Jr. would run for mayor of New York City in 2021.

“I hope not because he couldn’t win as a Republican,” Trump told Fox Business. “He wouldn’t have a chance.”

But what are the former President’s chances to win this year’s NYC mayoral election?

Trump, who hasn’t announced any political plans, is a 100-1 long shot in odds posted at Betfair sportsbook in the United Kingdom.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is the clear favorite, at -149, to replace Democratic NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is barred from running for a third term by term limits.

This means that a bettor who wagers on Yang at -149 would have to wager $149 to win $100 (betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign, and underdogs are expressed with a plus sign).

Yang, an entrepreneur, ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

The Democratic and Republican primaries for the 2021 NYC mayoral election are scheduled for June 22, followed by the general election Nov. 2.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is the 5-1 second choice at Betfair, followed by NYC comptroller Scott Stringer and Citigroup executive Ray McGuire at 9-1 each.

Former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley is 12-1, NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia is 16-1, and former White House budget director Shaun Donovan is 25-1.

Joining Trump at 100-1 are Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa and former Staten Island congressman Max Rose.

Trump is the 9-1 third choice at Betfair to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris is the +350 favorite, and President Joe Biden is the 5-1 second choice.

