Donald Trump’s 2024 election betting odds improve amid indictment

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday. But the indictment hasn’t hurt his odds to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will be booked and arraigned on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse after he became the first former U.S. president to be indicted last week.

But the indictment hasn’t hurt Trump’s betting odds to be the Republican 2024 presidential nominee. In fact, his odds have improved at United Kingdom-based Betfair Exchange since his indictment.

Trump has climbed from a -120 favorite on March 27 to -128 on Tuesday at Betfair to win the nomination, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his odds worsen from +200 to +245.

“Remarkably, Donald Trump hasn’t lost any support in the 2024 US election betting markets since news broke of his indictment,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email. “In fact, he’s even gained some backing and improved his chances of being on the ballot in 2024.

“(Bettors) continue to side with Trump despite the news and it’s had an impact on Ron DeSantis’ odds of becoming the candidate in the red corner.”

President Joe Biden remains the 2-1 favorite to win re-election in 2024. Trump is the +295 second choice. DeSantis is +440.

A positive number represents how much you would profit on a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $295 on a $100 bet on Trump to win the 2024 election.

Biden is the heavy -250 favorite to be the Democrat nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris is 13-1, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 14-1.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to profit $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $250 to win $100 on Biden to win the nomination.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

