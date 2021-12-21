Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping

Former President Donald Trump has surpassed President Joe Biden at Betfair, where he’s now the 3-1 favorite to win the 2024 election and Biden is the 4-1 second pick.

Former President Donald Trump is shown on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Two months after Donald Trump supplanted Joe Biden as the betting favorite to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Trump’s chances to be elected president again continue to improve.

At London-based Ladbrokes sportsbook, former President Trump is now a +260 favorite over President Biden after being +350 in mid-October.

Biden is still the 4-1 second choice at Ladbrokes, while Vice President Kamala Harris has seen her odds climb from 5-1 to 6-1.

When Trump emerged as the favorite to reclaim the White House at multiple foreign and offshore books in October, he remained the 4-1 second choice behind Biden (+333) at London-based Betfair sportsbook.

But Trump has since surpassed Biden at Betfair, where he’s now the 3-1 favorite to win the 2024 election, and Biden is the 4-1 second pick. Harris is the 5-1 third choice and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the 9-1 fourth pick.

Trump has a 30.3 percent chance, which equates to +230, to win again in 2024, according to electionbettingodds.com, which pulls live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, Smarkets.com and PredicIt.org and serves as an aggregator of all the markets.

At those odds, a bettor would have to wager $100 to win $230 on Trump to win the 2024 election.

The website gives Biden a 16.9 percent chance (+492) and Harris a 10.1 percent chance (+890). DeSantis has a 9.0 percent chance (10-1).

Also, according to the site, Republicans are heavy favorites to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Republicans have an 81.7 percent chance to win the House in 2022 and a 70.1 percent chance to win the Senate.

All betting odds can be converted into an implied chance, or percentage, of something happening, and that is how electionbettingodds.com presents its odds.

In American odds, Republicans are -446 favorites to win the House and -234 to win the Senate. Democrats have a 221 to 213 seat edge in the House. The Senate is split 50-50, but Democrats control it through Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Betting favorites are expressed with a minus sign. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $446 to win $100 on Republicans to win the House and $234 to win $100 on Republicans to win the Senate.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.