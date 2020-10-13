Donald Trump’s bid to beat Biden facing longest odds

Biden is a -225 favorite and Trump the +225 underdog at Betfair Exchange, which took two $150,000 bets and a $143,000 wager on Biden over the weekend.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport, in New Castle, Del., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, en route to Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Three weeks before the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden are his longest since February at Betfair Exchange.

Biden is a -225 favorite and Trump the +225 underdog at the London-based sportsbook, which said it took two $150,000 bets and a $143,000 wager on Biden over the weekend before moving his price from -187.

At William Hill in the United Kingdom, Biden is -220 and Trump +180. At offshore book Pinnacle, Biden is -209 and Trump +183.

The Democratic nominee’s odds are his lowest ever at Betfair, where Biden’s implied probability of winning is 69 percent, compared to 31 percent for the Republican president.

“Which makes the Democrat twice as likely to win in November than the incumbent,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said. “Trump now travels to four key battleground states to win over prospective voters — starting with Florida, where Biden is currently the (-137) favorite.

“After winning the state in 2016, a loss in the Sunshine State would be a crushing blow for the president’s re-election chances with 29 electoral votes on the line.”

Betfair said in an email that it has taken $159 million in wagers on the election, with the 10 largest bets on Biden, including one for $200,000.

