Donald Trump’s election odds soar after assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
July 15, 2024 - 10:28 am
 

Former President Donald Trump’s chances to win the election have soared since he survived Saturday’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Before the shooting, Trump had a 58.2 percent chance at electionbettingodds.com to win back the White House.

On Monday, Trump’s chances have shot up to 67.9 percent, which equate to the -211 favorite, at the site, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

President Joe Biden has a 17.7 percent chance (+465) to be re-elected, and Vice President Kamala Harris has a 6.7 percent chance (14-1) to win the election.

Trump is an even bigger favorite at BetOnline. He’s -300 to win back the White House at the offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S. That equates to a 75 percent implied probability.

“Following the disturbing event that happened Saturday evening, we immediately suspended betting odds for all political markets,” BetOnline.ag political oddsmaker Paul Krishnamurty said. “Everyone could anticipate the public reaction, so we adjusted the odds accordingly and moved Trump from (-200) to -250 for the presidency. Since then, we’ve seen nothing but Trump money come in.”

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $300 to win $100 on Trump to win the election.

Biden is the +375 second choice at BetOnline.

A positive number reflects how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager. In this case, a $100 bet on Biden would earn a profit of $375.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

