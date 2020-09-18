93°F
Donald Trump’s odds to win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize drop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2020 - 5:53 pm
 

President Donald Trump is one of the betting favorites to win the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump’s odds have dipped to 14-1 at Betfair Exchange after he was nominated for the prize a second time Friday by Swedish politician Magnus Jacobsson.

Trump’s odds dropped from 100-1 to 20-1 at the London-based book Sept. 9, when the president was nominated for the award by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde.

The World Health Organization is the +250 favorite to win the award, and 2019 winner Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist, is the 3-1 second choice.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is 5-1, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is 12-1, Black Lives Matter is 16-1 and Bill Gates is 20-1.

“Donald Trump’s shock inclusion has seen the odds of him winning the prize he has craved for so long fall significantly,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email. “And now in a year where he has clawed back the odds to become a (+110) shot to win re-election, it’s impossible to rule him out entirely.”

Jacobsson announced on Twitter that he was nominating Trump for brokering a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo.

Tybring-Gjedde said he nominated Trump for his role in the recent peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the official Nobel Prize website (nobelprize.org), there are 318 candidates for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The winner of the prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

In 2020 U.S. presidential election odds at Betfair, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a -125 favorite over Trump (+110).

Biden is a -137 favorite over Trump (+117) at offshore book Pinnacle.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

