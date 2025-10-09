President Donald Trump’s odds to win the Nobel Peace Prize closed at 5-1 Wednesday at UK sportsbooks. But his odds improved to +150 Thursday before he settled as the 3-1 co-favorite.

Chiefs-Jaguars betting: What do sportsbooks need on Monday night’s game?

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s betting odds to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize were slashed Thursday, a day before the winner of the prestigious award will be announced.

Trump, bidding to become the fifth U.S. president to win the Nobel Peace Prize, closed at 5-1 odds Wednesday at United Kingdom sportsbooks. But his odds were shortened to +150 at some UK books Thursday before he settled as the 3-1 co-favorite with Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, according to Oddschecker, the UK’s biggest betting aggregator.

Trump accounted for 76 percent of all bets placed on the award winner Thursday, according to Oddschecker, which listed Yulia Navalnaya as the 6-1 third choice.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, Trump announced Wednesday.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “All Parties will be treated fairly!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lobbied for Trump on social media to win the prestigious prize.

“Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize — he deserves it!,” Netanyahu posted on X.

Trump is the +200 second betting choice behind Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms (+150) at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that isn’t regulated in the U.S.

A positive number represents how much a bettor will profit on a $100 wager, meaning a gambler would win $200 on a $100 bet on Trump if he wins the award.

Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is the +325 third pick on the site, where she was the -200 favorite in May over Trump, then the +450 second choice after being favored earlier this year.

Betting on the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

The four U.S. presidents who have won the award are Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), Jimmy Carter (2002) and Barack Obama (2009).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.