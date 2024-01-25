Don’t bet on it: NFL bars Super Bowl players from any kind of gambling

The NFL’s gambling policy for the Super Bowl prohibits players participating in the game from engaging in any form of gambling, including casino games and betting on any sport.

The menu of Super Bowl props is on display at the Westgate SuperBook, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

All bets are off in Las Vegas for players participating in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL outlined its modified gambling policy for players in information provided to the NFL Players Association, players and clubs Sept. 29, NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday in an email to the Review-Journal.

“While in Las Vegas, players participating in the Super Bowl are prohibited from engaging in any form of gambling, including casino games and betting on any sport,” the correspondence stated.

As for NFL players not participating in the Super Bowl, they may engage in legal gambling while in Las Vegas. But they may not bet on the NFL at any time or enter a sportsbook until the Super Bowl is over, the policy states.

The exception to that rule is players will be allowed to pass through a sportsbook where necessary to access a separate area of the casino or hotel.

The 2023 NFL gambling policy permits players to bet on sports other than the NFL when they’re not at team or league facilities or on the road with their team.

But the policy states that “you may not enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season (Hall of Fame Game through Super Bowl), except to access an area outside of a sportsbook.”

