100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

DraftKings backtracks, decides not to add surcharge to winning wagers

A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, Mar ...
A casino area is pictured during a tour of DraftKings' new offices at UnCommons on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
United States' A'ja Wilson (9) grabs a loose ball in front of Janelle Salaun (13), of France, d ...
Olympic betting: Aces star bails out sportsbooks, bettors with gold
Bet Bash, a sports gambling convention, at Circa hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...
DraftKings surcharge sparks concern about future of sports betting
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Wednesd ...
Donald Trump no longer betting favorite to win election
Gadoon “Spanky” Kyrollos, left, with longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, center, an ...
Las Vegas-based sports gambling conference looks to force industry changes
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 5:37 pm
 

Upon further review, DraftKings sportsbook has decided to abandon its plan to add a surcharge to winning wagers in states with high sports betting tax rates.

“We always listen to our customers and after hearing their feedback we have decided not to move forward with the gaming tax surcharge,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “We are always committed to delivering the best value in the industry to our loyal customers.”

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins announced Aug. 1 that, starting next year, the sportsbook giant, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, would deduct a 3.2 percent gaming tax surcharge from winning wagers in Illinois, which recently raised taxes on sports betting from 15 percent to 40 percent.

That meant a bettor who placed a traditional straight bet of $11 to win $10 would make only $9.68 under the plan, which was widely panned by bettors and bookmakers alike.

Bettors must win 52.4 percent of their wagers to turn a profit against a -110 price. With an additional 3.2 percent surcharge, which equates to -114, gamblers would have to win 53.3 percent of their wagers to make a profit.

DraftKings initially planned to add surcharges in states with rates over 20 percent, which currently includes Illinois, Pennsylvania, Vermont and New York, which is at 51 percent. Nevada’s tax rate is 6.75 percent.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
DraftKings surcharge sparks concern about future of sports betting
recommend 2
‘Herbie Hoops,’ ‘Stevie the Pencil’ and rest of Sports Gambling HOF class
recommend 3
Donald Trump’s election odds soar after assassination attempt
recommend 4
Sports betting pioneer Salerno headed to Gambling Hall of Fame
recommend 5
Billy Walters tells tales about new Sports Gambling Hall of Famers
recommend 6
Trump’s election betting odds plummet as Harris narrows gap