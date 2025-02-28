DraftKings bettor makes wager to win $1M on Raiders

A DraftKings sportsbook bettor wagered $10,000 to win $1 million on the Raiders at 100-1 odds to win Super Bowl 60.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Only four NFL teams have won the Super Bowl after going from worst to first in their division.

One bettor is banking on the Raiders to become the fifth worst-to-first team to win the Lombardi Trophy.

A gambler at DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, has wagered $10,000 to win $1 million on the Raiders at 100-1 odds to win Super Bowl 60.

The Raiders finished last in the AFC West last season with a 4-13 record and haven’t won a playoff game since 2003, when they lost the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers.

The Raiders, in their first season under coach Pete Carroll, are 200-1 long shots at Boyd Gaming to join the 1999 St. Louis Rams, the 2001 New England Patriots, the 2009 New Orleans Saints and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles as the only worst-to-first teams to win the Super Bowl.

