66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

DraftKings bettor makes wager to win $1M on Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
More Stories
Pete Carroll speaks after being introduced as the new Raiders head coach during a press confere ...
NFL Coach of Year betting: What are Pete Carroll’s odds of winning award?
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates their win against the Philadelphia P ...
Who are the 4 biggest betting long shots to win an MLB pennant?
Athletics players run drills during a spring training baseball workout, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, ...
What do oddsmakers think of the A’s chances this season?
Fresno State's Zaon Collins looks for a teammate against San Diego State during the second half ...
Ex-Gorman star Collins benched amid betting investigation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2025 - 9:37 am
 

Only four NFL teams have won the Super Bowl after going from worst to first in their division.

One bettor is banking on the Raiders to become the fifth worst-to-first team to win the Lombardi Trophy.

A gambler at DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, has wagered $10,000 to win $1 million on the Raiders at 100-1 odds to win Super Bowl 60.

The Raiders finished last in the AFC West last season with a 4-13 record and haven’t won a playoff game since 2003, when they lost the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers.

The Raiders, in their first season under coach Pete Carroll, are 200-1 long shots at Boyd Gaming to join the 1999 St. Louis Rams, the 2001 New England Patriots, the 2009 New Orleans Saints and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles as the only worst-to-first teams to win the Super Bowl.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES