Betting

DraftKings sportsbook planned for Wrigley Field

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 5:11 pm

The Chicago Cubs have reached a deal with DraftKings that could lead to a sportsbook at Wrigley Field.

The deal, reportedly worth $100 million, makes DraftKings the Cubs’ official sports betting and daily fantasy partner.

The proposed sportsbook at Wrigley still has to clear several hurdles, including approval from the city of Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times: “There’s got to be tight restrictions on this. We’re not gonna turn our neighborhoods into the Las Vegas Strip.”

DraftKings operates retail sportsbooks in eight states, but it is not licensed in Nevada.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

THE LATEST